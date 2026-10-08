Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Spotted Driving Land Rover Defender Octa: Watch

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted taking a Land Rover Defender Octa for a spin in Mumbai. The sighting, captured in a video circulating online, shows Ranbir behind the wheel while Alia sat in the passenger seat, suggesting the duo may have been evaluating the SUV for a potential purchase.

A Test Drive Or Just A Joyride?

While it is unclear whether the couple was officially test-driving the Defender or simply enjoying a casual drive, the video has sparked speculation among fans and auto enthusiasts alike. The Land Rover Defender has long been a favourite among Bollywood celebrities for its rugged yet luxurious appeal, and Ranbir and Alia's interest only adds to its star-studded ownership list.

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Specifically, the list of celebrity owners includes names like Jimmy Shergill, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Aayush Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Prakash Raj.

The Defender's boxy silhouette, imposing road presence, and premium cabin make it a natural fit for celebrities who value both style and capability. Whether this leads to an actual purchase remains to be seen, but the sighting certainly puts the SUV back in the spotlight.

Land Rover Defender Octa

The Defender Octa, the variant most likely being evaluated, is Land Rover's flagship off-roader that blends heritage with modern technology. Built on the brand's D7x architecture, it features a permanent all-wheel-drive system, air suspension, and a suite of Terrain Response modes for tackling everything from city roads to rough trails. Currently, it is sold in India at a starting price of Rs 2.27 crore (ex-showroom).

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Under the hood, the India-spec Defender 110 is offered with a 5.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 419 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, paired with an automatic gearbox. A more powerful 3.0-litre inline-six mild-hybrid diesel is also available, delivering up to 344 bhp and 700 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 191 kmph.

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The most powerful powertrain option is a 5.0-litre V8 tuned to produce 517 hp and 386 Nm. Using this power, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 240 kmph. Meanwhile, the Defender Octa tops it up with a twin-turbo V8, which produces 626 hp of power and 750 Nm of torque. Using this power, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds.

Inside, the Defender offers an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and a Meridian sound system. It seats up to seven in some configurations, with a boot capacity of 857 litres (expanding to 2,380 litres with seats folded). Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems.