Suzuki V-Strom SX Updated With New Matte Grey Colour

Suzuki has introduced a new Matte Grey colour option for the V-Strom SX, priced at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as the other colour variants. Beyond the fresh paint, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, keeping the focus on style rather than performance.

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Updates

The Matte Grey finish joins the existing colour palette, giving buyers another way to personalise their V-Strom SX without altering the core package. The 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine continues to produce 26.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Design, features, and pricing all remain consistent with the current model.

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Sporting Suzuki's sharp beak-like front fascia mated to a remarkably slender and nimble frame, the V-STROM SX delivers a commanding yet comfortable upright posture for the rider. It gets 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear wheel configuration, further complemented by a substantial 205 mm of ground clearance and the safety net of a responsive dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

To bridge the gap between daily practical commutes and adventurous long-distance touring, Suzuki has outfitted this motorcycle with windscreen, protective knuckle guards, a convenient USB charging port, and a sturdy luggage carrier on the rear. Furthermore, the overall equipment offering is rounded out by LED illumination and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

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The V-STROM SX features a Bluetooth-enabled digital display integrated with Suzuki Ride Connect technology, bringing smart connectivity. It also gets \USB charging station, and a rear cargo carrier.

Suzuki is also sweetening the deal with a Rynox apparel voucher worth Rs 5,000 for V-Strom SX customers, subject to terms and conditions. This adds a small but practical incentive for buyers considering the adventure tourer.

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Positioning In The Segment

The Suzuki V-Strom SX competes in the adventure segment against offerings like the Hero Xpulse 210 and TVS Apache RTX 300. For those seeking a simple Japanese machine with an air/oil-cooled engine in this displacement bracket, the new Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally also come into play.

The V-Strom SX's strength lies in its balance of on-road comfort and light touring capability, rather than hardcore off-road prowess. With the new Matte Grey option, Suzuki is giving buyers a more understated, mature look that may appeal to those who find the brighter colours too flashy.