Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara EV Exports Cross 50,000 Units In Over A Year

Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 50,000 cumulative exports of its Made-in-India electric vehicles since beginning global shipments in August 2025. The exports are centred on the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle, produced exclusively at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The model is now shipped to nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Europe remains the largest destination for Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicles. The company says the e Vitara was developed for sale in more than 100 countries, giving it a broader international footprint than most India-built EVs currently on the market.

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Dominant share of EV exports

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93% of India's electric passenger vehicle exports between April and September 2026. That makes it the country's largest EV exporter for both FY2025-26 and the first half of FY2026-27.

The scale of the operation is considerable. Maruti Suzuki currently exports 16 models to nearly 120 countries and held more than 50% of India's total passenger vehicle exports during April-September 2026.

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Hansalpur Plant's Significance

The Hansalpur plant has been central to this growth. It recently expanded its annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki manufacturing facility anywhere in the world to reach that capacity at a single location.

Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs 25,288.7 crore in the facility. In FY2025-26, Hansalpur accounted for nearly half of the company's total overseas shipments, making it a critical hub not just for EV production but for Maruti's broader export strategy.

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What the milestone means

Crossing 50,000 EV exports in just over a year is a significant marker for India's automotive sector. It shows that Indian-made electric vehicles can meet the regulatory, quality, and volume demands of mature markets such as Europe and Japan.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi highlighted the company's expansion to nearly 50 countries and its dominant share of India's electric passenger vehicle exports during April-September 2026.