2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V First Ride Review: Extreme Enough?

Hero's Xtreme 160R 4V has always been the sensible-looking kid in the 160cc streetfighter class, quick enough to matter, light enough to enjoy, and priced to make the neighbour with a Pulsar. The updated 4V version, however, comes with a clearer brief: look sportier, feel more modern, and bring proper electronics to a segment that has mostly survived on carburettor-era common sense.

And to be fair, it does all three. The Xtreme 160R now makes 17 hp at 8,750 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm from its 163.2cc, oil-cooled, four-valve single, with ride-by-wire, Rain/Road/Sport modes and cruise control. The question is whether it feels like a genuinely sharper motorcycle or simply a well-dressed commuter with a gym membership.

Familiar, But With More Attitude

Park it beside the Xtreme 250R, and you will immediately see where Hero drew its inspiration from. The 160R borrows that bigger bike's muscular, aggressive stance, sharp tank shrouds, a compact tail, LED lighting, and enough visual drama to make it look like a part of its family. It does not try too hard.

Despite the sporty styling, this is not a wrist-breaking, rear-end-numbing streetfighter. The bars are reasonably wide, the pegs are not brutally rear-set, and the 805mm seat height keeps things accessible for most Indian riders. Your thighs grip the tank well under braking, giving the bike a planted, connected feel, though squeeze too hard and the tank makes an odd squeak. It is a small thing, but on a motorcycle that otherwise feels neatly put together, you notice it.

Fit and finish, broadly, is good. Panel gaps feel consistent, the switchgear operates with a certain seriousness, and the TFT display is legible even in bright daylight. Adjustable levers are also a nice touch. Hero has clearly spent time making the Xtreme feel like a modern product rather than an old bike wearing new clothes.

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Brimming With Features

This is where the Xtreme 160R gets interesting. Ride-by-wire brings three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. They genuinely change the motorcycle's character. In Rain, the throttle response is deliberately muted, making the bike feel calmer. Road is the sensible default for most days. Sport, meanwhile, wakes the engine up with a much sharper throttle map.

And it works. The difference between modes is not cosmetic. Sport mode makes the 160R feel noticeably more eager, almost a little too eager at times, while Rain mode turns it into a much more relaxed machine. For a segment where ride modes are mostly a listing on the brochure, this is a meaningful addition.

Cruise control is also on offer, which sounds like overkill on a 160cc motorcycle until you remember how many riders use these bikes for highway runs. On a long, open stretch, it takes the strain off your right wrist. In city traffic, though, it is about as useful as a sunroof on a scooter, nice to have, rarely used.

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Engine: Willing, Tractable

The 163.2cc single is the kind of engine that makes sense in the real world. It is tractable low down, does not demand constant downshifts, and feels comfortable when revved. The five-speed gearbox is smooth, with clean, positive shifts that never left me hunting for a gear.

Power delivery is largely linear. There is no sudden hit or dramatic surge, just a steady build that makes the bike easy to ride quickly. At higher revs, some vibrations creep in, but they are not aggressive enough to become a real bother. The engine feels happy to work.

The one niggle is throttle response, especially in Sport mode. It feels a touch choppy at low speeds and small throttle openings, making smooth progress in tight traffic slightly harder than it should be. Roll the throttle on gently, and the bike can respond in small, uneven steps rather than one fluid motion. It is not a dealbreaker, but it is the kind of refinement issue that is easily noticed.

Handling: Commuter Manners, Sporty Intent

On the street, the Xtreme 160R handles well. It changes direction easily, feels stable through corners, and never feels nervous or twitchy. The 37mm USD fork and rear monoshock do a decent job of keeping things composed, though the suspension is firmly set.

At low speeds, the bike absorbs bumps reasonably well, which is exactly what you want from a motorcycle that will spend most of its life on Indian roads. It is only when the surface gets really broken that the firmness becomes more apparent. But this is not a harsh ride by any stretch; it strikes a good balance between sporty control and everyday comfort.

The brakes are strong, with a 276mm front disc and 220mm rear disc, backed by dual-channel ABS. Braking feels confident, and the bike stays settled under hard stops. The andoverall package feels coherent, light enough to be fun, stable enough to be safe.

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Verdict: An All-Rounder

So, is the Xtreme 160R extreme enough? In most ways, yes. It looks the part, rides well, and now comes with features that genuinely add value rather than just padding the spec sheet. The ride modes work, the engine is tractable and willing, and the handling strikes a good balance between commuter practicality and sporty fun.

The choppy throttle response in Sport mode and the occasional tank squeak are minor irritants, but nothing that ruins the experience. What really seals the deal is Hero's massive service network, something that matters far more in daily ownership than any TFT screen or riding mode ever will.

At a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, going up to Rs 1.41 lakh for the Carbon, the Xtreme 160R 4V makes a strong case for itself. It may not be the most extreme bike in its class, but it might be a sensible one.