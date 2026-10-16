2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched In India Rs 1.27; Gets New Design, Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2026 Xtreme 160R 4V in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Standard variant. The range now spans three variants: Standard, Pro and Carbon, with the top-spec Carbon priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open across Hero showrooms, with deliveries of the Pro and Carbon variants beginning November 1, 2026, while the Standard variant will reach customers from January 2027.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Design, New Colours

The most visible change is the revised styling. Compared to the outgoing Combat Edition, the silhouette has been sharpened, particularly around the fuel tank and rear seat cowl. New colour options have been introduced across the range as well.

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The Standard variant is offered in Firestorm Red and Pearl Black, the Pro in Pro Red and Pro Black, while the Carbon gets Carbon Red, Carbon Black, Carbon Grey and Abrax Orange. The variant structure has also been reworked: the earlier base model is now called Standard, the Combat Edition becomes Pro, and a new Carbon sits at the top.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine, Features

All three variants continue with the 164.32cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine. Peak power has seen a marginal bump to 17.1 hp at 8,750 rpm, arriving 250 rpm later than before, while torque remains unchanged at 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

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The Standard variant gets telescopic front forks, a mechanical throttle, dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS and an LCD instrument console. The Pro variant steps up with a 37mm KYB USD fork, a rear monoshock with adjustable preload, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire and three ride modes (Rain, Road and Sports), along with cruise control. Seat height has increased marginally by 2mm to 805mm, and kerb weight by 1.5kg to 149kg.

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The Carbon variant mirrors the Pro's equipment but swaps the LCD console for a 4.2-inch TFT display, shared with the Xpulse 210 but with a layout tailored to the Xtreme 160R's sporty character.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Rivals

With the updated design and added features, Hero is positioning the Xtreme 160R 4V more strongly against rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160.