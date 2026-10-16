2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Breaks Cover With More Power: Details

Ducati has unveiled the 2027 Panigale V4 and V4 S, bringing a modest power bump, a reworked chassis and two new electronic rider aids to its flagship superbike. The updates are aimed at sharpening the bike's track performance, with Ducati claiming a 0.4 second improvement in lap time at Vallelunga compared with the 2026 model.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4: Engine

The Desmosedici Stradale engine remains a 1,103 cc unit, but Ducati has extracted an additional 2hp, raising peak power to 218 hp at 13,500 rpm on the standard model. The gains come from a revised air intake, lubrication circuit and exhaust system, which reduce power losses.

Torque sees a negligible drop, from 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm to 120.6 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Ducati has also adopted longer gearing, with bigger sprockets at both ends (17/42 now versus 16/41 earlier), and raised the rev limiter to 15,000 rpm in gears two through five. This reduces the number of gear changes needed per lap, contributing to the improved lap time.

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For those wanting more, the optional Akrapovic Full Racing Exhaust PRO adds 11 hp and 7 Nm, while reducing the bike's weight by 6.6kg from the standard 191kg.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4: Chassis

The monocoque chassis continues, but Ducati has reduced the lateral stiffness of the front frame by 12 per cent, improving front grip at high lean angles. The brand also claims a more precise feel, with the adjusted final drive ratio making the bike feel nimbler and less physically demanding.

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The V4 gets fully adjustable Showa USD forks and a Sachs monoshock. The V4 S exclusively gets Ohlins suspension at both ends with the Smart EC 3.0 control system, and weighs 4 kg less at 187 kg without fuel. It also gets track-use-only adjustable clip-on handlebars that raise the height by 10mm, inspired by the latest MotoGP bikes.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4: Electronics

Ducati has added two new electronic features: Dynamic Engine Brake and Race Brake Control. The former replaces the previous Engine Brake Control, using the Ducati Vehicle Observer algorithm to make the bike more predictable in corners and at extreme lean angles. The latter improves the rear wheel's contribution to braking, and both are appearing on a Panigale for the first time.

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The existing suite of rider aids, ride and power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter and more continues on both models.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing

For the first time, the Panigale V4 S joins the Ducati Factory Made programme, offering multiple customisation options. Riders can choose from 11 colours, five from Automobili Lamborghini's Ad Personam programme and two liveries, Corse and Performance. Other accessories include Front Brake PRO and PRO+ packages, the STM dry clutch and adjustable footpegs.

The 2027 Panigale V4 and V4 S will reach European dealerships in March 2027, followed by the US in April. In the UK, the V4 is priced at GBP 25,495 (about Rs 32.16 lakh) and the V4 S at GBP 30,995 (about Rs 39.10 lakh). Ducati has not announced a launch timeline for India, where the 2026 Panigale V4 costs Rs 32.05 lakh and the V4 S Rs 39.01 lakh. Prices are expected to rise when the 2027 models arrive here.