Mahindra October 2026 Discounts: Scorpio, XUV And More Get Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Off

In a bid to witness increased footfall at showrooms across the country, Mahindra has announced festive offers on a number of SUVs and electric vehicles for October 2026. The schemes vary by model and variant, with benefits ranging from exchange and corporate offers to cash discounts and accessory packages. Not every Mahindra model is part of the festive campaign, but popular nameplates such as the XUV 3XO, Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV400 EV are available with attractive benefits for buyers looking to make a purchase during the festive season.

XUV 3XO: Benefits On Select Variants

The Mahindra XUV 3XO receives variant-specific offers, with the highest benefits available on the MX2 Pro, MX3, and MX3 Pro Petrol variants. These trims are available with Rs 40,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 worth of accessories, taking total benefits up to Rs 60,000.

Diesel variants attract Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 worth of accessories, translating into total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N: Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash Offs

The Scorpio Classic is available with festive benefits across both variants. The Classic S receives Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 worth of accessories, while the Classic S11 attracts Rs 25,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 worth of accessories.

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The larger Scorpio N gets some of the strongest offers in Mahindra's SUV portfolio this month. Benefits vary by variant, with the highest scheme available on the Scorpio N Z8L 7-Seater 4WD AT, which gets Rs 1.25 lakh cash discount along with Rs 25,000 worth of accessories, translating into total benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Scorpio N 2WD AT variants receive Rs 50,000 cash benefit and Rs 25,000 accessory package.

Thar, Thar Roxx Discounts: Cash Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000

The pre-facelift Mahindra Thar 4WD attracts Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 worth of free accessories, resulting in total benefits of Rs 80,000 on both petrol and diesel versions.

The Thar 2WD LX receives Rs 30,000 worth of free accessories.

Interestingly, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is not being offered with any festive discounts this month.

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XUV400 EV And BE 6: Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount*

Mahindra is offering a straight Rs 1 lakh cash discount on the XUV400 EV EL Pro, making it one of the most heavily discounted electric vehicles in the company's range this festive season.

The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E do not have standardised national offers listed in the scheme sheet, though Mahindra notes that buyers may find dealer-level offers depending on location and inventory.

As buyers head into one of India's busiest car-buying periods, Mahindra's festive schemes could make several of its SUVs and EVs more attractive, particularly the Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV400 EV, which receive the largest benefits in the current campaign.

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DISCLAIMER

Offers may vary depending on the city, dealership, stock availability, variant, and applicable terms and conditions. Buyers are advised to check with their nearest Mahindra dealership for the exact discounts and benefits applicable to their chosen model before making a purchase.