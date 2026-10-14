Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts: Up To Rs 85,000 Off On XL6, Fronx, Grand Vitara This Dussehra

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this Navratri or Dussehra could just help in saving some money, as the carmaker is offering hefty discounts across its Nexa range of lineup. The country's largest carmaker is offering deals across almost all of its models, namely XL6, Jimny, Invicto, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and e-Vitara. The schemes include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, warranty packages, and scrappage-linked incentives, depending on the model and variant. Interestingly, while some products attract sizeable benefits this month, the recently updated Baleno does not receive any festive offer.

Here's a closer look at the scheme details.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno: No Festive Offers

The Baleno facelift is not part of Maruti Suzuki's October festive campaign. According to the scheme document, the premium hatchback is currently available without any additional festive benefits.

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Turbo Variants Get Cash Benefits

The Fronx receives benefits primarily on its turbo-petrol variants. Maruti Suzuki is offering a Rs 12,100 cash discount on turbo variants, while non-turbo petrol and CNG versions do not receive a cash benefit. Buyers can additionally avail a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 PCM bonus, taking the overall value proposition higher for eligible customers.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny And XL6

The Jimny attracts a straightforward Rs 35,000 cash discount during the festive season. However, no exchange bonus is being offered on the lifestyle SUV.

Meanwhile, the XL6 is available with a Rs 31,000 cash benefit, along with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 10,000 PCM bonus.

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Massive Exchange Bonus

For the Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid, offers vary depending on the variant. The Sigma trim gets a Rs 35,000 cash discount, while the Delta variant receives a Rs 25,000 cash benefit. Delta CNG buyers can avail a Rs 20,000 cash discount, while the Zeta CNG gets a Rs 10,000 cash benefit.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is offering a five-year warranty package on Zeta, Alpha, and AWD variants, along with an additional Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 20,000 upgrade bonus for customers upgrading from select older vehicles.

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The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid attracts some of the most substantial benefits in the range. Buyers can avail zero road tax benefits worth up to Rs 1.85 lakh, along with a five-year warranty package, a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 30,000 upgrade bonus on select old cars.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Free Charger And Upgrade Bonus

Maruti Suzuki is also extending benefits on the recently launched e Vitara. Buyers will receive a complimentary charger and home installation package, along with a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus.

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Up To Rs 80,000 Off

The Invicto MPV is available with a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 30,000 upgrade bonus on select old vehicles.

Additional Scheme Benefits

Maruti Suzuki notes that owners of vehicles older than 15 years may be eligible for a scrappage benefit. The company also states that customers can choose either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus, with both benefits not being applicable simultaneously.

The company is also offering a PCM Bonus for exchange vehicles aged between zero and six years. This incentive is provided over and above the standard exchange benefit.

In addition, an Upgrade Loyalty Bonus is available for existing Maruti Suzuki customers exchanging an older Maruti vehicle. This benefit can be clubbed with the exchange bonus but is not applicable if the customer opts for the scrappage route.

DISCLAIMER:

The offers mentioned above are based on the scheme document shared in the source image. Discounts, exchange bonuses, upgrade benefits, and other incentives may vary depending on the city, dealership, variant, eligibility criteria, and stock availability. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership for the exact offer applicable to their chosen vehicle.