Canadian Rapper Drake Shows Off One-Off 1999 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

Drake has revealed a one-of-one 1999 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Safari Edition, custom-built by California-based S-KLUB LA. The rapper shared the G-Wagen on Instagram, where it quickly drew attention for its open-air design and personal OVO branding.

Modifications

The build is based on a rare 1999 Mercedes-Benz G500 Europa, which S-KLUB LA has reworked into a two-door, open-air Safari configuration. The original enclosed roof has been removed, replaced by a custom steel roof-rail system and integrated tubular roll cage. The result is a shorter, more aggressive silhouette than the standard four-door G-Wagen.

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S-KLUB LA says it cut and restructured the original body into a two-door layout, giving the G500 shorter-looking proportions and a noticeably different visual stance. The California-based shop describes the finished vehicle as a one-of-one Safari Edition.

Drake's Personalisation

The exterior is finished in a desert-inspired tan, with widebody fenders and upgraded HELLA lighting. A gold-accented OVO owl badge replaces the factory Mercedes-Benz star on the grille, while "ICEMAN" lettering runs across the roof rack, tying the build to Drake's latest album era.

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Inside, the cabin has been completely reworked with custom leather and a tailored layout. Reports suggest the audio system includes Audison Thesis speakers, DSP Forza amplifiers, and four 10-inch subwoofers, though the full specification has not been officially detailed.

Drake's Car Collection

The G-Wagen joins a collection that already includes rare and custom vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a BRABUS Crawler, and Rolls-Royce models. Drake's garage mixes high-value supercars with one-off creations, and this Safari Edition fits that pattern. The S-KLUB LA build is not a standard production model but a bespoke restomod, designed to blend the G-Class's rugged heritage with a more open, safari-style aesthetic.

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Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: History

Mercedes-Benz launched the original G-Class in 1979 as a purpose-built off-roader. The more upmarket W463 generation followed in 1990, adding permanent all-wheel drive, a more refined cabin and a gradual move towards the blend of capability and luxury that now defines the model. By 1998, the V8-powered G500 had become the flagship of the regular G-Class range.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz has used the G-Class platform for a wide range of vehicles, from military-style utility models to high-performance AMG versions and factory-built specials. The line-up has included the G63 AMG 6x6, the portal-axle G500, and the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Against that history, an open-air, personalised Safari G500 appears less like a departure from G-Class tradition and more like another chapter in it.