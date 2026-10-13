From Driving Tata Truck To Buying Aeris CNG: Reveals Why He Chose It

A truck driver who drives a Tata 5530 tractor-trailer has bought the new Tata Aeris as his first car. Based on a video shared on social media, he chose the Pure Plus iCNG variant of the compact sedan. It is to be noted that the car competes against models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura. In an ownership video shared by Car Lord, Akhil Ahmed explained the reasoning behind his new purchase.

Why Tata Aeris

Elaborating on the subject, Ahmed said Tata's build quality and durability were the main reasons behind his decision. His priority was a sturdy body, strong sheet metal, and a cabin that felt safe, qualities he believes Tata offers better than rival brands. Since he already drives a Tata truck, the brand's reputation for toughness played a major role in his choice.

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Before finalising the Aeris, Ahmed considered the Dzire and Aura. He rejected both, citing lighter sheet metal and lower ground clearance. Although the Aura comes with a four-cylinder engine, he felt the Aeris offered stronger engine tuning, better pickup and a more heavy-duty chassis.

He also highlighted the Aeris' 170mm ground clearance, which he feels suits Indian road conditions, along with its spacious cabin and larger boot. The 1.2-litre engine, he said, pulls smoothly even with three passengers on board. The twin-cylinder CNG setup, he added, balances convenience with running-cost efficiency.

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Owner Experience: Likes, Dislikes

The owner is happy with the rear-view camera quality and believes the Aeris offers a larger, more practical boot than its rivals. He did, however, point out a few misses: the Pure Plus variant gets halogen headlamps instead of LEDs, and there is no integrated boot-opening button inside the cabin. He also noted that the sedan's fuel efficiency is slightly lower than some rivals, but said he was willing to compromise on that front for safety.

Ahmed chose the manual CNG variant over the AMT because he is used to driving a manual truck. He said he would recommend Tata cars to buyers looking for a safe and sturdy option in this segment, and added that he may consider a larger Tata vehicle in the future.

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Tata Aeris

The Tata Aeris, which is the spiritual successor of the Tigor, was launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 5.29 lakh, with the iCNG range starting at Rs 6.29 lakh. The Pure+ iCNG variant is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom).