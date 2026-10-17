Tata Motors' Navatri Discounts Reach Up To Rs 3.35 Lakh This October

With Navratri and Dussehra traditionally driving a surge in car purchases across India, Tata Motors has rolled out festive offers on a wide range of petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric vehicles this October. The schemes cover several popular models, including the Tiago, Nexon, Curvv, and Harrier, with benefits varying based on variant, fuel type, and eligibility. Notably, some of the biggest benefits are reserved for Tata's EV portfolio, while select ICE models also receive sizeable discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.

Tata Tiago And Tigor

The pre-facelift Tata Tiago Petrol and CNG range is available with benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The offer includes a Rs 15,000 consumer benefit, Rs 5,000 OEM support, and either a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus or a Rs 15,000 scrappage benefit.

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The Tata Tigor, meanwhile, attracts benefits of up to Rs 30,000, comprising a Rs 15,000 consumer benefit along with exchange or scrappage support.

The Tata Altroz receives benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on CNG variants and up to Rs 35,000 on petrol and diesel versions.

Tata Punch Range

While Tata has not listed any offers on the Punch ICE, festive benefits are available on the electric version. The pre-facelift Punch EV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh on Long Range variants, Rs 1.25 lakh on Medium Range variants, and Rs 95,000 on Smart variants.

Tata Nexon ICE And EV

The Tata Nexon ICE is available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on select petrol manual variants. CNG versions attract benefits of up to Rs 60,000, while selected petrol and diesel variants receive benefits of up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

The Tata Nexon EV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000, including a Rs 10,000 Green Bonus, Rs 25,000 exchange benefit or a Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit.

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Tata Curvv Range Gets Significant Benefits

Tata Motors has announced substantial festive offers on both the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV.

The Curvv ICE receives benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on non-X variants. This includes a Rs 30,000 consumer benefit, Rs 50,000 loyalty reward, Rs 40,000 exchange bonus or a Rs 45,000 scrappage benefit. Buyers of Curvv X variants can avail a Rs 20,000 loyalty benefit.

The Curvv EV receives the highest festive incentive in Tata's passenger vehicle portfolio, with benefits of up to Rs 3.35 lakh on variants excluding the X trims. The Curvv EV Creative variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 2.85 lakh, while X variants attract benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

Tata Harrier And Safari

The Harrier and Safari ICE range is available with benefits of up to Rs 45,000, comprising a Rs 10,000 consumer benefit, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus or a Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit.

The recently introduced Tata Sierra ICE is also part of the festive campaign and receives benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on petrol and diesel variants.

For EV buyers, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.75 lakh on the Harrier EV Fearless and Empowered variants. The package includes Rs 1 lakh OEM support, Rs 50,000 exchange benefit or a Rs 75,000 scrappage bonus, along with a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

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No Offers On Tata Aeries And Punch ICE

The Tata Aeries does not attract any festive benefits this month. Similarly, no offers have been listed for the Tata Punch ICE range.

As festive demand gathers pace through Navratri and Dussehra, Tata Motors is using a mix of consumer schemes, loyalty rewards, exchange bonuses and scrappage incentives to attract buyers across both its internal-combustion and electric vehicle portfolios.

DISCLAIMER

Actual offers may vary depending on the city, dealership, variant, stock availability, and applicable terms and conditions. Customers are advised to check with their nearest Tata Motors dealership for the exact discount and benefits applicable to their preferred vehicle before making a purchase.