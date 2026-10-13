Honda Festive Discounts Reach Rs 2.35 Lakh This Navratri-Dussehra Season: Model-Wise Deals

With Navratri and Dussehra marking the beginning of India's festive buying season, automakers have started rolling out attractive offers to bring customers into showrooms. Traditionally, the festive period sees a surge in vehicle purchases as buyers look to make big-ticket purchases during the auspicious season. Honda Cars India is among the brands offering substantial benefits this October, with discounts and offers extending to select models in its portfolio.

The Japanese carmaker is offering benefits on the Amaze, City, and Elevate, with savings reaching as high as Rs 2.35 lakh on select variants.

Honda Amaze: Benefits Of Up To Rs 67,000

Honda's entry-level sedan, the Amaze, is available with benefits of up to Rs 67,000 this festive season. The compact sedan continues to remain a popular choice among buyers looking for a spacious family car with Honda's reputation for reliability and low ownership costs.

The offers could make the Amaze a more value-driven proposition for buyers considering a sedan over similarly priced hatchbacks and compact SUVs.

Honda City: Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh In Benefits

The Honda City Facelift (New Edition) is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.7 lakh. The City remains one of the most established nameplates in the midsize sedan segment and continues to attract buyers looking for premium features, comfort and a refined driving experience.

READ | Honda Elevate Facelift Mileage Confirmed; Check Details

With festive discounts crossing the Rs 1 lakh mark, the City's value proposition becomes even stronger for customers planning to upgrade during the holiday season.

READ | Honda Elevate Facelift: 7 Things They Fixed And 1 Thing They Did Not

Honda Elevate: Largest Savings Of Up To Rs 2.35 Lakh

Leading the pack is the Honda Elevate Pre-Facelift, which is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.35 lakh. The SUV receives the highest festive incentives among Honda's current offerings.

The sizeable discount could prove attractive for buyers considering a midsize SUV, especially with bookings now open for the facelifted version. Customers looking to maximise savings may find the outgoing model particularly appealing during the festive period.

As the festive rush gathers momentum through Navratri and Dussehra, these offers are likely to draw shoppers seeking better value on their new-car purchase.

Disclaimer: The discounts and benefits mentioned above are based on the offers shown in the provided image. Actual discounts may vary depending on the dealership, city, variant, stock availability, and other terms and conditions. Customers are advised to check with their nearest Honda dealership for the exact offer applicable to their preferred model.