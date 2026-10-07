Honda Elevate Facelift: 7 Things They Fixed And 1 Thing They Did Not

Honda Elevate has got its first major update since its launch in 2023. And the mid-sized SUV has created quite a buzz on social media after its new looks were revealed on Tuesday - a refreshed exterior, a more premium cabin and several features that were missing from the outgoing model. Users on social media have been praising the "bold and rugged" looks of the car, which starts at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.40 lakh.

Here are seven things Honda has fixed with the new Elevate facelift - and one thing it still hasn't:

Exterior design: The Elevate retains its familiar overall shape, but Honda has given the SUV a noticeably fresher face.

The facelift gets a new honeycomb-pattern grille, a three-piece LED light bar above the grille and revised LED lighting elements. The rear also gets connected LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.

The changes are relatively subtle, but they help the Elevate look more in line with Honda's newer design language.

A 360-degree camera: One of the more noticeable feature additions is a 360-degree camera. The outgoing Elevate offered a multi-angle rear-view camera, while the facelift adds a surround-view system on the top ZX+ variant. This should make parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces considerably easier, particularly for an SUV competing in a segment where such features have become increasingly common.

Ventilated front seats: Honda has also addressed one of the Elevate's feature gaps by introducing ventilated front seats.

The feature is available on the ZX variant and above, giving buyers an option that has become increasingly expected in the premium versions of mid-size SUVs in India.

Ventilated rear seats too: This could actually be one of the biggest talking points of the facelift. The new Elevate gets ventilated rear seats, with the feature available on the top ZX+ variant. It is being positioned as a segment-first feature and gives Honda a particularly strong talking point for buyers who frequently travel with family.

For an SUV marketed around space and comfort, this is arguably a more meaningful addition than some of the cosmetic changes.

More premium cabin: The top-spec Elevate ZX+ also gets powered front seats, including an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and four-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat.

This is another area where Honda has moved the Elevate closer to the feature levels offered by newer rivals.

Other cabin upgrades: The facelift gets a number of smaller cabin upgrades such as ambient lighting, capacitive-touch LED cabin lights, type-C charging ports and an air purifier. The top variants also get an updated audio system, while the ZX and ZX+ variants receive the more premium equipment package.

Honda has also introduced lighter ivory-and-black interior treatment on the new Elevate, giving the cabin a different visual character from the outgoing model.

Safety package strengthened: The facelift retains Honda Sensing's suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assistance and road-departure mitigation.

The updated model also gets features such as an electronic parking brake, while CVT variants get rear disc brakes. Six airbags continue to be offered across the range.

However, there is one big thing Honda still hasn't fixed: The hybrid engine.

Honda has retained the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm, with six-speed manual and CVT gearbox options. There is no hybrid powertrain with the facelift.

Honda lovers and other car enthusiasts were hoping that Elevate too will get the hybrid technology since the City already uses it in the e:HEV model, while rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offer strong-hybrid options in this segment.