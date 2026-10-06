Honda Elevate Facelift Launched In India At 11.80 Lakh; Challenges Kia Seltos

Honda Cars India has refreshed its SUV offering by updating the Elevate. The facelifted SUV starts at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against models like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, and others in the segment. In this iteration, the SUV gets multiple changes over the outgoing model aimed at improving its appeal to consumers.

Honda Elevate: Design

The appearance of the SUV doesn't deviate far from the outgoing model. It continues with a similar face but with refreshed elements. Specifically, it now gets LED strips connecting the headlamps, along with a honeycomb-pattern grille. The silhouette of the SUV stays the same, while the rear end has been revised. It now gets connected taillights, joining a widespread trend in the automotive industry. All of this is complemented by colours like Nordic Forest Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Honda Elevate: Variant-Wise Prices

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Honda Elevate: Features

In terms of features, the Honda Elevate gets elements like front ventilated seats, an 8-way driver power seat, rear ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, lane watch camera, and a six-speaker sound system. To improve safety, the brand is offering rear disc brakes on CVT variants, an electric parking brake, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, and more. These features are divided among SV, V, VX, ZX, and ZX+ trims.

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Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate has a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. The unit is tuned to produce 119 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a six-speed MT or a CVT.