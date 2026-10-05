Honda Elevate Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: Here's What We Know So Far

The Honda Elevate facelift is set to launch in the country tomorrow. This will be the first major update for the Japanese mid-size SUV since its launch. The Elevate, in its facelifted form, will continue to compete with its existing set of rivals - Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and more. The company has released a few teasers for the upcoming facelifted Elevate, and the bookings for the SUV are open already. While exact details will only be confirmed tomorrow, here's what we know so far about the Honda Elevate facelift.

Honda Elevate Facelift - Design Updates

The biggest visual changes are likely to come at the front. The updated Elevate will receive a revised grille design, updated bumper, and a refreshed lighting package. Also, new LED daytime running lamps and minor tweaks to the headlamp clusters will be a part of the package - teaser vidoe suggests. At the rear, Honda will introduce revised LED tail lamps and a slightly updated bumper to distinguish the facelift from the current model.

While the overall silhouette is expected to remain unchanged, these revisions should make the SUV look fresher and more aligned with Honda's latest global design language.

Honda Elevate Facelift - More Features Inside The Cabin

One area where the current Elevate trails some of its rivals is feature count. That is expected to change with the facelift. Honda is likely to introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment system, updated software, improved connected-car features, and an enhanced digital instrument cluster. Ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and a more premium interior trim package are also among the features expected on higher variants.

The cabin layout itself is unlikely to change dramatically, but material quality and equipment levels could see a noticeable improvement.

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Honda Elevate Facelift - ADAS Package Expected To Continue

The Elevate already offers Honda's ADAS suite through Honda Sensing, and the technology is expected to carry forward. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking and road departure mitigation should continue to be offered.

Given the increasing focus on safety in this segment, Honda is unlikely to remove or downgrade any of these systems.

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Honda Elevate Facelift - Engine Options Likely To Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the Elevate facelift is expected to retain the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The motor currently produces 121 Hp and 145 Nm of torque and is offered with both manual and CVT automatic gearbox options.

While rumours of hybrid powertrains have surfaced from time to time, there is no indication yet that the facelift will introduce a major powertrain change.