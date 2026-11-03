2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Is Here To Rival Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda Rebel 300: Full Details

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the all-new Sprint 440 at EICMA 2026, introducing a new entry point into the brand's global motorcycle range. Developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the motorcycle is aimed at new riders, returning motorcyclists, and those looking for an accessible, easy-to-ride Harley-Davidson. The Sprint 440 combines classic Harley-Davidson styling cues with a lightweight package and modern technology. It features a cruiser-inspired stance with a low 671 mm seat height, bobbed rear fender, sculpted fuel tank, and a round LED headlamp.

Key Highlights:

440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine

27 Hp and 38 Nm of torque

6-speed gearbox with assist-and-slip clutch

671 mm seat height

187 kg ready-to-ride weight

TFT instrument display

Dual-channel ABS as standard

Upside-down front forks

Adjustable rear suspension

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Engine And Performance

Power comes from a 440cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine producing 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission, with fifth and sixth gears acting as overdrive ratios for relaxed highway cruising.

Harley-Davidson claims fuel efficiency of up to 34 kmpl.

Suspension And Brakes

The Sprint 440 uses 43 mm upside-down front forks with 130 mm travel, while the rear gets piggyback twin shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment.

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, backed by dual-channel ABS.

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Features

The motorcycle gets a 3.5-inch TFT display housed within a round instrument cluster. Other highlights include:

Full LED lighting

USB Type-C charging port

Assist-and-slip clutch

Cast aluminium alloy wheels

19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels

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Colours And Launch

The Sprint 440 will be offered in:

Dark Billiard Gray

Vivid Black

Teal Thunder

The motorcycle will reach global markets from 2027, with launch timelines varying by region. While Harley-Davidson has not announced India-specific details yet, the motorcycle's Hero MotoCorp connection makes it a strong candidate for the Indian market.