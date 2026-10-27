Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Harley-Davidson's upcoming Sprint 440 cruiser has been spotted without any camouflage. The pictures provide the clearest look yet at the motorcycle ahead of its expected global debut at EICMA in Milan on November 3, 2026. The bike is already arriving at Indian dealerships, suggesting a launch is close. Until now, the brand has only teased the motorcycle on different occasions.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Styling

The Sprint 440 carries a cruiser silhouette, with a new fuel tank, a scooped single-piece rider seat, and raised, pulled-back handlebars defining its profile. Extensive black finishes are contrasted by machined engine fins and a bright exhaust heat shield, with a new exhaust end. All of these design elements give it a completely different appearance compared to the X440.

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The unit spied in black colour features prominent Harley-Davidson lettering within an orange-bordered, patterned tank graphic, with Sprint branding visible on the side panel. Other bikes in the photos show blue, grey, and red tank finishes. At the front, the entry-level cruiser gets a circular headlamp with bright surrounding trim, separate turn indicators, and a compact front mudguard.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Hardware

The bike seems to have been designed to offer a relaxed riding position more suitable for long-distance journeys. The wheelbase appears longer than the X440's, with a revised rake angle, while the footpegs sit slightly forward but remain relatively close to the engine, a balance between cruiser styling and everyday manoeuvrability.

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A circular instrument console sits above the handlebar mounting area, angled towards the rider, similar to the X440's. Hardware includes upside-down front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and alloy wheels with contrasting machined detailing, with disc brakes at both ends and an ABS sensor ring visible at the front.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Engine, Launch

The Sprint 440 is expected to use the X440's 440cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine and six-speed gearbox. The unit is tuned to produce 27 bhp and 38 Nm on the X440. Sprint-specific output figures and any changes to gearing or tuning remain to be announced.

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The motorcycle will be made in India by Hero MotoCorp under its partnership with Harley-Davidson, giving the alliance another offering alongside the X440 for buyers seeking a more traditional Harley silhouette.