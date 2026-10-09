Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Teased Ahead Of Debut

Harley-Davidson has released the first teaser for the Sprint 440, a new cruiser-style motorcycle expected to expand the brand's 440cc line-up in India. The new teaser points to a more traditional Harley design than the existing X440, though the company has yet to confirm the bike's full specifications or debut date.

The Sprint 440 appears aimed at riders who prefer a relaxed, cruiser-oriented riding position. Its teaser reveals a round headlamp, a higher-set handlebar that sweeps back towards the rider, and oval rear-view mirrors. A circular instrument console sits above the headlamp on support brackets, its final functions and display details have not been confirmed.

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Different Design

The motorcycle also appears to have circular indicators at both ends, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a one-piece seat with a scooped section for the rider. Alloy wheels, dual rear shock absorbers and a horizontally mounted exhaust are visible in the preview.

The lower-looking seat and pulled-back handlebar suggest a different posture from the X440. Harley-Davidson has not shared the Sprint's seat height, so its ergonomics cannot yet be compared directly with the X440's 805mm figure. The teaser does, however, show several design choices associated with a conventional cruiser.

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The chassis and suspension details remain under wraps. Some parts may be shared with the X440, but the Sprint could receive changes to suit its intended use. Its rear shocks appear more angled than those on the existing bikes, while the rear subframe and wheel sizes may also differ. These details will need confirmation when Harley-Davidson releases the full specifications.

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Engine

The Sprint 440 is expected to use the X440's 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine. In the X440 range, this motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Harley-Davidson has not confirmed whether the Sprint will retain the same output or receive a revised tune.

Like the X440, the new motorcycle is expected to be manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp under its partnership with Harley-Davidson. That arrangement has helped the American marque compete in a more accessible segment of the Indian market.