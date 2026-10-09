Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

Toyota has rolled out the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, adding a fresh layer of styling and convenience features to its well-known SUV. Starting at Rs 36.51 lakh (ex-showroom). In this version, the SUV gets both a 4x2 manual and a 4x2 automatic variant. Bookings begin on October 12, 2026.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Upgrades

The Leader Edition leans heavily on visual upgrades rather than mechanical changes. Externally, it features a revised front grille, gloss-black alloy wheels with matching hub caps, black rear door garnish, and a black-finished antenna. A black roof and body-side mouldings enhance the contrast, while an exclusive bonnet emblem marks it out from the standard Fortuner.

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Inside, the SUV gets black-and-maroon upholstery across the seats and door trims, paired with ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates. These changes refresh the cabin's appearance without altering the overall layout. Added equipment includes auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), both designed to make everyday use more convenient.

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Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Variants

The 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition is priced at Rs 36.51 lakh for the 4x2 manual and Rs 38.72 lakh for the 4x2 automatic (both ex-showroom). The automatic variant carries a premium of Rs 2.21 lakh over the manual. Toyota has not announced any engine, gearbox, or performance-related changes, positioning this as a styling and equipment-focused update rather than a mechanical one.

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The SUV is available in three exterior colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black. Both announced variants use a rear-wheel-drive 4x2 configuration, with no four-wheel-drive option listed for the Leader Edition.

Ownership Benefits

Toyota is also offering finance options of up to seven years, alongside its Smart Balloon Finance scheme. The ownership package includes five years of complimentary roadside assistance and a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first. An extended warranty is available for up to five years or 2.20 lakh kilometres.