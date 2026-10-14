2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh: Here's What Changed

Toyota has launched the Glanza Facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback comes right after an update for its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Like the aforementioned car, it gets changes in powertrain, features, and design and continues to compete against models like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz in the country.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Variants

2026 Toyota Glanza Trim Starting price E From Rs 6.99 lakh S From Rs 7.71 lakh G From Rs 8.73 lakh V From Rs 9.99 lakh V (O) From Rs 10.49 lakh

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Design

The 2026 Toyota Glanza gets major revisions in the front fascia. It now gets a larger grille, which seems to be inspired by the more expensive models of the brand and houses radar modules. Meanwhile, the design of the headlight is the same as the outgoing model, but the LED fog lamps have been redesigned. The logo of the brand is now placed on the bonnet. All of this is complemented by the presence of two new colours: Digital Teal Green and Bluish Black. Meanwhile, the rear end of the car remains the same, along with the alloy wheels.

Also Read: BS-VII Emission Norms From 2029: Cars, SUVs First, What Happens To Existing Vehicles?

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior, Features

On the inside, the Glanza now gets leatherette seat upholstery. The center of the cabin is still a free-floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with an instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID). However, the set of features has been upgraded with the addition of front ventilated seats and a wireless phone charger. It also gets a Clarion sound system with four speakers and two tweeters, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

Also Read: 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

For safety, the brand is offering six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, electronic stability program, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. It is worth mentioning that these features are also available on the car's sibling, the Baleno.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain

The 2026 Glanza gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine that can run on petrol or CNG. In petrol form, it makes 83 hp and 112 Nm, with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT on offer. That is 7 hp and 1 Nm down on the earlier four-cylinder unit, though fuel efficiency improves slightly. The petrol engine also gets an idle start/stop function, which helps reduce fuel use in traffic.

Also Read: Canadian Rapper Drake Shows Off One-Off 1999 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

When running on CNG, the same engine delivers 70 hp and 102 Nm. It is again available with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. Compared with the petrol setup, output drops by 7 hp but torque rises by 4.5 Nm, while claimed mileage is higher.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Rivals

The facelifted Glanza will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, the Hyundai i20 which starts at Rs 6 lakh, and the Tata Altroz which comes at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh.