JSW Combat Hybrid 4x4 SUV Launching Soon: All About Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Rival

The JSW nameplate often lacks the familiarity to carbuyers, which brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, or Toyota possess. However, the company looks all set to change the perspective, once and for all, with its new launches in the Indian car market, and at the perfect time. Yes, the festive season. The first from the brand is expected to be the JSW Combat - a Jetour T2-based SUV, which will go against the likes of one of the most desirable SUVs in India - Toyota Fortuner. Subsequently, it will also compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron, Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento, and more. While JSW is still tight-lipped about the details of the Combat, here's all that we know so far.

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JSW Combat SUV - Rugged Design, Imposing Presence

To go against the Toyota Fortuner and make a mark, the JSW Combat will have to be packed with an imposing road presence and a rugged design. Needless to say, the Jetour T2 scores big marks in this avenue. The overall silhouette is upright and boxy, and it does boast of beefy dimensions.

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The Jetour T2 is 4,785 mm long, 2,002 mm wide, and it stands 1,880 mm tall. The wheelbase measures at 2,800 mm. In comparison to the Toyota Fortuner, the JSW Combat could be 90 mm longer, 150 mm wider, and 30 mm taller. Also, the wheelbase of the Combat could also be 50 mm longer than the Fortuner's. It should be noted that this comparison is based on the dimensions of the global-spec Jetour T2.

JSW Combat SUV - Tech-Loaded Cabin

If JSW decides to keep the feature list of the T2 unchanged on the Combat, expect to see a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with loads of information to keep yourself aware. Moreover, the Jetour T2 is loaded with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, taking the centre stage of the dashboard. Powering it is a Snapdragon processor, and the audio unit is from Sony.

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The feature list further includes a wireless smartphone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, multiple airbags, surround-view camera, ESP, ADAS, powered and ventilated front seats, and more.

JSW Combat SUV - 4X4 Capabilities

Off-road credentials of the T2 include up to 220 mm of ground clearance, a 28-degree approach angle, and a 30-degree departure angle on select variants. The SUV is claimed to be capable of water wading up to 700 mm. Depending on the specification, it also gets multiple terrain modes, hill descent control, and electronic traction management as part of its four-wheel-drive system. The ground clearance is in line with Fortuner's 221 mm, while the water wading depth is the same for both Jetour T2 and Fortuner. However, the JSW Combat will put to use a monocoque structure, as opposed to the Fortuner's ladder-frame chassis.

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JSW Combat SUV - Powertrain Choices

The Jetour T2 is offered in international markets with multiple powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid setup that combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric motors, as well as a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing up to 254 Hp and 390 Nm. Depending on the market, the latter is paired with either a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel-drive variants feature an electronically controlled system for torque distribution between the axles. If introduced in India by JSW under the Combat nameplate, the SUV could be offered with either one of the existing petrol powertrains or the plug-in hybrid configuration.

JSW Combat SUV - Price Expectation

In all likelihood, the JSW Jetour could be price from around Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. However, the top-spec trims could be priced at around Rs 37 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes it sit in between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Fortuner.