71 Motorcycles, A Giant Maa Durga Portrait: Surat Bikers' Unique Display Of Devotion

In Surat, bikers created a giant Maa Durga portrait using 71 motorcycles, claiming to use all premium motorcycles ahead of the Navratri festival. The display was organised by the Surat Biking Community at Dabhari Beach, where riders positioned their motorcycles to form a representation of Maa Durga. Drone visuals of the formation show the goddess's eyes, crown, and other facial elements outlined by the parked motorcycles.

Portrait Formed With 71 Premium Motorcycles

According to information shared by PTI, a total of 71 premium motorcycles were used to create the artwork on the beach. The motorcycles were arranged in a predefined formation to ensure the image was visible from an aerial perspective. The large-scale display was planned ahead of Navratri, one of Gujarat's most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

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Drone images and videos of the installation captured the full scale of the portrait. From the ground, only sections of the arrangement are visible, while the aerial footage reveals the complete design spread across the beach.

Navratri Celebrations Underway Across Gujarat

The motorcycle formation comes as celebrations for Navratri are underway across Gujarat. The festival is celebrated with traditional dances, cultural programmes, and religious events over nine nights. Community groups and organisations often mark the occasion through themed activities and public displays, with the Surat bikers opting for a motorcycle-based tribute this year.

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Surat Biking Community Organises Unique Display

The Surat Biking Community said the initiative was aimed at marking the upcoming festival through a coordinated motorcycle formation. The portrait was created at Dabhari Beach and documented through drone photography and videography. The event adds to a growing trend of enthusiast groups using vehicle formations and aerial displays to create large-scale visual installations.

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