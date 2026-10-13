Buying Gold, Silver This Navratri? Check Prices, Trends Before You Invest

For Indian families, buying gold during Navratri is about more than a good price. It is a tradition associated with prosperity, a way to mark an auspicious occasion. But with gold prices hovering around Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams and silver above Rs 2 lakh per kg, festive buyers have another question to consider: Is this the right time to buy, or should they wait for prices to cool?

Gold and silver prices have shown signs of recovery after facing pressure earlier in October. However, the outlook remains uncertain, with the US dollar, bond yields, inflation data and expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes likely to influence the direction of precious metals.

"Every festive week, gold gets framed as a buy-or-sell call, but that's not how most Indian households treat it. It's a long-term store of value, and buying is shifting from one big festive purchase to smaller, more regular buying, helped by UPI and digital access. With prices elevated and import duties high, that gradual approach makes more sense than trying to time any single week," Gaurav Mathur, Founder & CEO of SafeGold, told NDTV.

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He points to a shift in how consumers can approach festive gold purchases. Instead of committing a large sum on a single day, buyers can spread their purchases over time, provided the approach fits their budget and financial goals.

Gold And Silver Prices Today

Delhi's indicative retail gold rates for October 12 were:

24-carat gold: Rs 1,51,570 per 10 grams

Rs 1,51,570 per 10 grams 22-carat gold: Rs 1,38,950 per 10 grams

Rs 1,38,950 per 10 grams 18-carat gold: Rs 1,13,720 per 10 grams

In Delhi, silver prices fell by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,26,500 per kg on October 12, inclusive of taxes, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The gold rates above are indicative and can vary between jewellers.

International developments remain central to the outlook. Gold prices came under pressure as the dollar strengthened and investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Upcoming US inflation data could offer further clues about the likely path of interest rates.

Higher interest rates can make interest-bearing investments more attractive compared with gold, which does not pay interest. A stronger dollar can also weigh on international bullion prices.

The rupee is another important factor for Indian buyers. Since India imports much of its gold, a weaker rupee can raise domestic prices even if international prices remain unchanged. A stronger rupee can have the opposite effect, although other factors, including duties and local demand, also influence the final price.

Silver has its own set of considerations. Apart from its role as a precious metal, it has industrial uses, which can make its price sensitive to changes in economic activity and demand. gold market

Should You Buy Gold This Navratri?

For someone purchasing jewellery or coins for a family occasion, trying to identify the exact market bottom can be difficult. A price decline after a purchase is possible, just as prices can rise further.

Mathur's suggestion of smaller, more regular purchases offers one way to avoid putting the entire budget behind a single day's price. Buyers should still compare making charges, purity, taxes and buyback terms before purchasing jewellery. Digital gold also comes with its own platform, storage and regulatory considerations, so consumers should understand the product before investing.

Those buying gold primarily as an investment should also consider their existing exposure to the metal, their time horizon and their need for accessible savings. Gold can help diversify a portfolio, but it does not guarantee returns or replace an emergency fund.

Silver buyers should be particularly careful about assuming that a recent recovery signals a sustained rally.