CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE News Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule anytime soon now. Candidates set to appear for the CBSE board exam 2027 will be able to download their exam timetable from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The education board started the List of Candidates (LOC) submission for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from September 24. All the schools affiliated to the board can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.

According to CBSE, only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE 2027 Board Exam When?

According to official information, the board will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

CBSE Timetable 2027: Steps To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in

Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section

Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027

Open the official PDF

Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Download and save the PDF for reference

Private Candidates' Registration Open

The board opened the registration portal for private candidates to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form on October 8, 2026.

Last year, the CBSE issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24, 2025. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.

Students across the country are waiting for the CBSE board 2027 exam schedule as it will help them prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. CBSE date sheet 2027 will also help Class 10 and 12 candidates to formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule, PDF Download