CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the official timetable to plan their exam preparation and revision. The date sheet will include subject-wise examination dates and other important details. Students will be able to download the timetable PDF from the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released.
As of October 9, 2026, CBSE has not announced the official examination schedule for 2027. The board examinations are tentatively expected to be held between February and March 2027, although the final dates will be confirmed through the official notification. Students should avoid relying on unverified examination schedules circulating online.
CBSE has started the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for the 2027 board examinations. Schools can submit candidate details without a late fee until October 21, 2026. The late-fee submission window is scheduled from October 22 to October 30, 2026. A correction window for specified details is scheduled from November 2 to November 4, 2026.
Students should regularly visit the official CBSE website for updates regarding the date sheet. After its release, they should download the PDF, check the examination dates for their respective subjects and note the reporting time and examination-day instructions.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How To Reappear In Board Exams?
According to official information, a student who failed in class 10th or class 12th board exam can reappear as a private candidate or as regular student admitted in school. For further information students can visit cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Private Candidate Examination Forms Available
CBSE has opened examination form submissions for eligible private candidates appearing in the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Applicants should check the official notification for eligibility conditions, application instructions and deadlines.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: How To Check Timetable?
Once the timetable is released, students can visit cbse.gov.in, locate the relevant date sheet notification, open the PDF and save it for future reference. They should check that they have downloaded the correct timetable for their class.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE LOC Correction Window Scheduled For November
Schools will be able to make specified corrections to candidate details during the scheduled window from November 2 to November 4, 2026. They should follow the board's instructions for eligible corrections.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: LOC Submission With Late Fee From October 22
CBSE has provided an additional submission window for schools that miss the regular LOC deadline. The late-fee window is scheduled from October 22 to October 30, 2026, with a reported late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Teachers Welcome OSM
In a public notice, the CBSE announced that the introduction of the On Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer book evaluation has drawn positive responses from teachers across the country.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: LOC Submission Deadline October 21
Schools can submit the List of Candidates (LOC) details for the 2026–27 Class 10 and Class 12 main examinations without a late fee until October 21, 2026.
CBSE Board Timetable 2027 Live: Previous Year's Class 10th Exam Date
The CBSE Class 10 main board examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the second board examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026.
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 Live: Subject-Wise Examination Dates To Be Announced
The official timetable will help students identify the dates assigned to their respective subjects. Candidates should verify their subject names and codes after downloading the date sheet.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Exams Expected Between February And March
The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are expected to take place between February and March 2027, based on the reported examination timeline. The official date sheet will confirm the actual dates.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Official Websites To Check
Students will be able to access the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Candidates should rely on the board's published timetable for confirmed examination dates.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Live: Exam Schedule Expected Soon
Students appearing for the 2027 board examinations are awaiting the subject-wise timetable. The date sheet will provide the examination dates and other important details once released by the board.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Release Date Awaited
CBSE has not yet announced the official release date for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable. Students should check the official website for the latest announcement.