CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the official timetable to plan their exam preparation and revision. The date sheet will include subject-wise examination dates and other important details. Students will be able to download the timetable PDF from the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released.

As of October 9, 2026, CBSE has not announced the official examination schedule for 2027. The board examinations are tentatively expected to be held between February and March 2027, although the final dates will be confirmed through the official notification. Students should avoid relying on unverified examination schedules circulating online.

CBSE has started the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for the 2027 board examinations. Schools can submit candidate details without a late fee until October 21, 2026. The late-fee submission window is scheduled from October 22 to October 30, 2026. A correction window for specified details is scheduled from November 2 to November 4, 2026.

Students should regularly visit the official CBSE website for updates regarding the date sheet. After its release, they should download the PDF, check the examination dates for their respective subjects and note the reporting time and examination-day instructions.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027