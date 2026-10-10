CBSE Board Exams 2027: Schools Told To Submit Error-Free Student Data By October 21

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded all affiliated schools to ensure the accuracy and timely submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The Board has urged schools to review the relevant circulars issued by CBSE before entering candidate details. It advised schools to ensure that staff responsible for filling in the data are familiar with all the guidelines specified in these circulars to avoid errors.

CBSE also asked schools to brief parents about the importance of providing accurate information and the consequences of submitting incorrect details.

The Board has asked all principals to ensure that LOC data is submitted accurately and within the stipulated deadline of October 21. It said regular follow-ups by school authorities would help ensure the correct and timely submission of candidate details and prevent inconvenience at a later stage.

Earlier, CBSE issued a prior intimation regarding the submission of the LOC on September 10, followed by a detailed notification on September 17 outlining the prerequisites for entering candidate details for the 2026-27 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

To help affiliated schools ensure accurate data submission, the Board also conducted a webinar on September 29 on the importance of LOC and registration data.

CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon.

According to the board, submitting accurate student data and selecting the correct subjects are of utmost importance.

Under the Two Board Examination Policy, the first board examination for Class 10 will be conducted in February-March and will be mandatory for all candidates.

The board specified that the LOC for the first Class 10 board examination must be filled for all Class 10 candidates. The LOC for the second Class 10 board examination will be filled after the first board examination is over.