On Camera, Man Enters Tiger Enclosure In UK Zoo. It Mauls Him To Death

Videos of a man jumping into a tiger enclosure and being mauled to death at a zoo in the United Kingdom have taken over social media, with the park on Sunday saying that the animal will not be euthanised for killing him.

The incident was reported from the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the UK on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police, in a statement, said on the day that they had received a report of a man entering the tiger enclosure at the park at 1:35 pm.

Videos on social media show the man in a dark, long-sleeved shirt, sitting on the grass of the enclosure, pointing his finger at the tiger as it growled and pounced on him. The man is seen trying to escape, but is spared no chances by the beast, which continues to hit him with its paws. At one point, the tiger climbs on top of the man and starts to bite his shoulder.

"The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury," the statement from police said.

"Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the vest efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," it added.

The man's identity was not immediately made public, with police saying the tiger remained in the enclosure following the incident and that there was no wider risk to the public.

The park was subsequently closed for visitors after the ones inside were evacuated. It remained closed on Sunday, too.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life," Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement on Saturday.

Tiger Won't Be Euthanised

Following the incident, some people called for the euthanisation of the tiger, while others pinned the responsibility on the man.

According to a Mail On Sunday report, eyewitnesses said the man appeared to be "psyching himself up" before entering the enclosure, dancing with his Airpods.

On Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the endangered Amur tiger, named Altai, was "safe and well", and would not be put down, as per a report by The Independent.

"Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," the park said. "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

The park's "Land of the Tigers" feature has a 300-metre raised walkway. From the walkway, visitors can view the tigers in their enclosure, which is equipped with woodland, grassland and a waterfall pool.