CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish the board exam date sheet for the academic year 2026-27 soon. Once uploaded, students can download their CBSE 10th and 12th board exam timetable from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The board opened the registration portal for private candidates to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form on October 8, 2026. According to official information, the board will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

Last year, the CBSE issued a tentative exam schedule on September 24, 2025. However, there is no official confirmation from the board for the upcoming exam timetable as of now. Students across the country are waiting for the CBSE board 2027 exam schedule as it will help them prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. CBSE date sheet 2027 will also help Class 10 and 12 candidates to formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

READ MORE | CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates

CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027: How To Download

Once CBSE publishes the board exam timetable, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in

Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section

Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027

Open the official PDF

Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Download and save the PDF for reference

The education board started the List of Candidates (LOC) submission for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from September 24. All the schools affiliated to the board can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027