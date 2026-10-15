India's Senior Population Is Rising. What It Means For Jobs After Retirement

At 64, Otis D'Souza did something many people would associate with the beginning of a career, not its end. He joined a Mumbai startup as an intern after retirement. He did not need the money, he said. D'Souza simply wanted something to do. His story, shared by The Better India, struck a chord with social media users. It also brought to life the central idea of the 2015 film 'The Intern', in which Robert De Niro plays a 70-year-old widower who joins a young online fashion company as a senior intern. In both cases, the question is the same: Why should experience become a liability simply because someone has grown older?

For India, this is becoming an important question. As the country's population ages, employers may need to rethink the way they recruit, retain and value older workers.

India Is Getting Older

India is often described as a young country. But its demographic profile is changing.

The UNFPA's India Ageing Report 2023 projects that the share of Indians aged 60 and above will rise from 10.5% in 2022 to 20.8% by 2050. That would mean more than one in five Indians will be a senior citizen by the middle of the century.

The government is already trying to address the employment question. In July 2026, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the National Career Service portal had listed 1.68 lakh vacancies considered suitable for senior citizens, with 1.89 lakh senior-citizen jobseekers registered.

The figures, shared in a government statement on senior-citizen re-employment, suggest there is interest in working beyond conventional retirement age.

However, the challenge is not simply to help people live longer. It is to ensure that those who want to continue working have a fair chance to do so.

When Age Becomes A Barrier

In many workplaces, youth is associated with energy, digital skills and adaptability. Older employees, meanwhile, can be seen as expensive, resistant to change or less comfortable with new technology.

Such assumptions can overlook what experienced workers bring: Institutional knowledge, professional networks, judgement and the ability to navigate difficult situations.

For someone who loses a job in their 50s, finding another can be particularly challenging. A long career does not guarantee that employers will offer a second chance. The financial consequences can be serious, especially for those who have limited retirement savings or family responsibilities.

The issue is not whether older employees should automatically be preferred over younger candidates. It is whether employers are judging people on their abilities or making assumptions based on age.

A 64-Year-Old Intern And A New Way Of Thinking

D'Souza's story offers one example of what a different approach can look like. The Mumbai startup, Hobby Tribe, brought him on board after he expressed a desire to remain active and share his experience.

The decision attracted attention on LinkedIn where users highlighted the value of experience, mentoring and the exchange of knowledge between generations.

One user, who works in executive search, argued that companies should "look beyond age to qualities such as judgement, pattern recognition and the ability to make decisions amid uncertainty". Others called for more organisations to create opportunities for retired professionals.

The discussion also raised an important distinction: Older workers should not be brought in merely to offer advice or serve as symbolic mentors. They should be given meaningful responsibilities and assessed on their contribution, just like other employees.

Companies Are Beginning To Explore The Opportunity

Some employers and recruitment platforms are creating routes back into work, although opportunities vary by industry and experience.

The government's National Career Service portal has a senior-citizen re-employment initiative aimed at connecting older jobseekers with suitable vacancies.

WisdomCircle connects experienced professionals, including retired executives, with organisations seeking their expertise. The platform offers a way for businesses to access experience that might otherwise remain outside the formal workforce.

These initiatives do not establish that age bias has disappeared, or that opportunities are widely available across sectors. But they show that employment after retirement need not be limited to returning to a conventional full-time job. Consulting, mentoring, project-based work and part-time assignments can also offer ways to contribute.

The Longevity Economy

The World Economic Forum's argument for turning ageing populations into an asset goes beyond retirement planning. It describes a longevity economy built around the needs and opportunities created when people live longer.

One part of that opportunity lies in the workplace. Retaining experienced employees, supporting lifelong learning and creating flexible roles could help businesses make better use of their talent.

Technology is central to this shift. Older employees may need training to keep pace with new tools, including artificial intelligence. But assuming they cannot adapt because of their age risks excluding people who have both the ability and the willingness to learn.

Younger workers, meanwhile, bring their own strengths, including familiarity with emerging technologies and changing consumer behaviour. A workplace that allows both groups to learn from each other may be better placed to combine fresh ideas with hard-won experience.

Retirement Should Be A Choice, Not A Dead End

There are legitimate reasons for retirement. Not everyone wants to keep working, and some jobs become difficult or unsafe with age. Health, financial security and personal circumstances must also shape the decision.

But the choice should not be taken away by assumptions about when a person becomes too old to contribute.

India's ageing population will place pressure on pensions, healthcare and family finances. It will also include people with decades of skills and professional experience. Making use of that talent will require more than isolated success stories: employers will need fair recruitment practices, flexible work arrangements and opportunities to retrain.

In 'The Intern', Ben Whittaker does not succeed because he tries to become younger. He succeeds because his colleagues learn to recognise what he brings to the workplace.

India's employers could learn from that.