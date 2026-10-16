<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Mints Rs 59 Crore In India, Falls Short Of <i>Coolie's</i> Opening Numbers

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, released in theatres on October 15. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 couldn't beat the opening numbers of his last release, Coolie (2025).

In India, the gross collection of Jailer 2 stood at Rs 70.25 crore, while the net numbers were Rs 59.70 crore. Coolie, on the other hand, had minted Rs 65 crore net in India on opening day, marking Rajinikanth's biggest opener till date.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 1, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹59.70 crore across 16,599 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹70.25 crore and total India net collections to ₹59.70 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹55.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹125.25 crore.

The biggest contribution came from the Tamil version, minting Rs 43.35 crore from 9,326 shows. It was followed by Rs 12.50 crore from 2,792 shows in Telugu.

The Hindi version of the film had already faced a major jolt as the PVR-Inox chain in the northern parts of the country didn't play up the film in theatres over the OTT-window disputes. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.50 crore from 4371 shows. While the Kannada added Rs 0.35 crore to the total from 110 shows.

Review

Social media and critics largely praised the film for its entertainment value.

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "The sequel to Jailer is a solid commercial entertainer thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth. There's humour, action, music and a star who continues to command the frame, though the writing occasionally loses its way especially in the second half. Ultimately, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 is a fun, engaging watch and with the promise of Jailer 3, the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is far from over."

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.

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