India Is Getting Old Before Getting Rich, Will Turn 'Aged' In 16 Years: Moody's

India spent decades worrying about having too many people. But the economic challenge now emerging is almost the opposite.

Fewer Indians are being born, fertility has fallen below the replacement level, and the country's age structure is starting to change, according to the latest Moody's report. The result will not be visible overnight. But over the coming decades, India will have more elderly people and, eventually, a smaller proportion of people in the working-age population.

As per the report, India entered the "ageing" category around 2024. It is projected to become "aged" around 2049 and "super-aged" around 2065. That's only 16 years from aged to super-aged. To compare, the US will take 19 years and Indonesia 29.

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Think about what that means. Japan and Europe had generations to adjust. They got rich first, then got old. India is at the risk of getting old before becoming rich.

How Did We Get Here?

Simple. Fewer babies.

The global fertility rate has fallen from 4.9 children per woman in 1950 to about 2.2 today, barely above the 2.1 replacement rate. More than 70 per cent of the world's people now live in countries at or below replacement. India is one of them.

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A paper led by EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal puts India's total fertility rate at 1.9, and at 1.6 if you leave out Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It also notes that annual births have dropped to 2.32 crore and will likely fall further even without government action.

So why is the population still growing? Because of momentum. The paper says growth is now sustained by longevity, as the pipeline of new births shrinks. We are living longer. We are just not being replaced.

Moody's report adds a sharper warning. Countries with the steepest fertility declines today will age the fastest in the coming decades. India's drop has been steep.

India's Economy: A Tailwind Turning Into A Headwind?

Population growth has long helped India's economic growth and creditworthiness. Falling fertility is changing that, as per Moody's.

Two things may happen at once:-

Fewer workers: This limits how much the economy can produce.

This limits how much the economy can produce. Fewer households: This weakens demand. Fewer homes, fewer cars, fewer school seats.

India will have to lean much more on productivity to keep growing. You can't just add people anymore. You have to make each worker count for more.

The Bill Arrives Early

This is the part that worries economists most. Moody's says emerging markets will face rising pension, healthcare and long-term care costs at much lower income levels than the advanced economies that aged before them.

Japan hit these costs as a rich country. India will hit them as a middle-income one. That's a very different fiscal problem.

The ground reality is already thin. The UNFPA ageing report found that over 40 per cent of India's elderly fall in the poorest wealth quintile. It also flagged that nuclear families are weakening the traditional support systems.

And the scale is huge. UN estimates say India's elderly population will jump 134 per cent by 2050, and those aged 80 and above by 279 per cent. The elderly are likely to outnumber children aged 0 to 15 by 2046.

"The oldest of the old need the most care. That means hospitals, nurses, medicines and assisted living. Right now, we have far too little of all four," Dr Abhinav P Tripathi, a senior economist and professor, told NDTV.

The Hidden Gap: Women At Work

India's female labour force participation is 32 per cent, the lowest among the 19 economies Moody's compared.

That is bad news. But it is also the best news in the report. It means there is a huge, untapped pool of workers. "If you can't add more people, add more people at work. Getting more women into jobs is probably the fastest lever India has. It needs safe transport, childcare and better jobs. It doesn't need a single new birth," adds Dr Tripathi.

The old are also working. According to an ageing survey, 51 per cent of men aged 60 and above, and 22 per cent of women are working in India. However, many are working out of need, not choice.

Two Indias: A Country Of Two Speeds

India will not age evenly.

The UNFPA report says Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with higher fertility, will see their elderly share rise. But it will stay below the national average. The south is ahead. Southern India's old-age dependency ratio, at around 20 elderly per 100 working-age people, is above the national average.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the loudest alarm bells. Its fertility rate has fallen from 3.0 in 1992-93 to about 1.5. The state has already scrapped its two-child norm for local elections. It has announced incentives for third and fourth children. Officials there say the state has only a demographic window until 2040.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said it bluntly: "in many villages, only the elderly remain, and young people are migrating". So, one part of India is telling families to have more children. Another part still has state-level ideas of penalising them. Same country. Opposite policies.

Should India Try To Raise Births?

The EAC-PM paper argues the old approach is outdated. It says population control is no longer relevant as a state policy objective, and that family planning must reflect the new reality. It also recommends withdrawing incentives tied to population control, including those for ASHA workers. The stated concern is that India could fall into a low-fertility trap sooner.

But the paper doesn't say family planning should stop. It says the report doesn't oppose family planning for health, birth spacing or personal choice. Incidentally, one commentary cites a Lancet study saying cash transfers, tax breaks and childcare subsidies have done little to bring fertility back up. The same piece argues the real drivers are women's education, health services and access to contraceptives.

"The honest answer is that no country has fully reversed this. Wealthy nations with generous benefits still struggle. India should plan for an older society, not bet on a baby boom," added Dr Tripathi.

What Moody's Says Can Help, And What Can't

Policy and technology can ease the adjustment, but cannot reverse demographic trends.

India isn't ageing tomorrow. It's not Japan yet. Moody's itself says the country remains relatively young.

But the window is closing, and closing fast. What we do in the next 15 to 20 years decides whether ageing becomes a burden or a business opportunity.

The young India story isn't over. It just has an expiry date now.