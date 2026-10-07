Barber Earns Nearly Rs 1 Lakh Monthly In Mumbai, Rejects Government Job For Autonomy

The number of gig workers in the country rose to 1.20 crore in FY25 from 77 lakh in FY21, a 55 per cent increase, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The rise has led to new earning opportunities for a class of workers who would have otherwise struggled to make ends meet, as highlighted in a recent social media post. Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, a Mumbai-based professional, shared that his barber from Uttar Pradesh was earning close to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Madhusudan detailed that he booked the barber via Urban Company. After arriving, the barber shared that he was originally from Azamgarh and worked six days a week.

"[He] works six days a week, morning to night and earns around a lakh rupees per month after his basic travel expenses," Madhusudan wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Questioned if he would ever take a government job in place of his current gig, the barber straight up refued, saying he preferred the autonomy that came with his line of work.

"Said there is no dearth of opportunity or jobs, just need to work hard. Said he wouldn't take an entry-level government job even if offered as he likes his work and autonomy."

Madhusudan then quizzed the barber about his home and his life there. The barber said it used to take him seven to eight hours to travel to Lucknow from his village. However, he could now do a round trip in the same time whilst stopping for lunch and tea.

"Was very happy with the development work in the country. Said in the village his family got some scheme benefits but not in the city. Told me TDS is deducted so he proudly files his returns and often gets refunds," he said.

"Has one son who he sends to a private pre-school and wife earned extra but is currently on break given the kid is small."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that gig work was an underappreciated part of the modern Indian economy, helping countless others financially like Madhusudan's barber.

"The jobs created due to gig work, supported by India's moderate to high state capacity in digital infra, are indeed underappreciated," said one user while another added: "I got my AC installed yesterday. The guy charged Rs 2000 to install an AC and does at least 4-5 of them a day. Now do the maths."

A third commented: "As a nation we have our own set of problems but willing people find work or work finds them. Understanding that progress is made in steps and not in hops is the key."