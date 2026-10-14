College Student Works As Blinkit Delivery Executive, Reveals His First Day Earnings

A college student has caught social media's attention after sharing his positive experience of working as a delivery partner for Blinkit. Kaval Desai, an LLB student, explained that he started the delivery gig on Tuesday (Oct 13) as he needed some money to look after his own expenses. After toiling for six hours on his scooter, he managed to earn Rs 508, which included an incentive and bonus for achieving the delivery targets.

Desai highlighted that he loved the experience, as he liked to roam around and Blinkit allowed him to earn money from it.

"This is a part-time gig I am doing for some obvious reasons. I'm pursuing LLB as my primary profession. Alongside working to support some obvious expenses incurred," said Desai.

Desai claimed that he delivered as many as 19 orders during his six-and-a-half-hour shift, where he travelled approximately 51 kilometres, excluding the return journey.

"Day 1 ended on a good note. Ended up delivering 19 orders in approximately 6:30 hours. Did around 51 kms just for the order delivery (return kms not counted). Earned: Rs 508 (Rs 75 incentive included) and Rs 100 as bonus for achieving target."

Since Desai owned an electric scooter and had it charged at home, it did not cost him anything in overheads throughout the day, meaning his full pay was Rs 508.

"Had to end the gig due to commitment to studies and at the same time battery was about to die," he said whilst highlighting that such gigs were a boon for people like him.

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Social Media Reactions

As Desai's experience went viral, social media users highlighted that this was the right way to utilise a 'gig-economy job', instead of relying on it full time.

"Drive safe and more power to you bro," said one user, while another added: "Have a safe ride. Don't forget to keep an active comprehensive insurance plan on your vehicle and health insurance for unexpected incidents, as your job is risky."

A third commented: "This is the kind of change India needs. Students can take up gigs like these while pursuing their education, gaining real-world experience and earning on the side."

A fourth said: "This is exactly how it is supposed to work. A part-time gig. GIG. However, in India, this is considered a full-time job