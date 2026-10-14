After Sitharaman's Hint, Experts Say Tax Relief Could Bring Back Investors: 'Reward Patient Capital'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's acknowledgement of the debate around taxes on stock market transactions, particularly long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and securities transaction tax (STT), has raised hopes of relief for investors. Market experts believe such a move may curb heavy selling and keep money inflows within the country.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday (Oct 13), Sitharaman hinted that she was willing to hear arguments about the taxes. LTCG tax is levied on profits made when investors sell shares or equity mutual funds after holding them for more than one year. STT, on the other hand, is charged on eligible stock market transactions, including buying and selling shares.

Markets read Sitharaman's statement as a sign of openness. The Sensex jumped more than 1,100 points in a single session, according to Sonam Srivastava, founder and CEO of Wright Research.

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"Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 3 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2026, which is a huge number. Plus, after the Budget hiked STT on futures from 0.02 per cent to 0.05 per cent, trading costs have gone up for everyone," said Srivastava.

"If you're a long-term investor, you're already paying 12.5 per cent LTCG on your gains, and then there's STT on every single trade. So, any move to rationalise these taxes would directly lower the cost of investing. And it's the foreign flows that react first, because global investors are always comparing post-tax returns across markets."

‘Reward Patient Capital'

Hitesh Sawhney, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said revisiting the tax may be timely. As per Sawhney, a zero tax rate on LTCG could reward patient capital and encourage investors to remain invested in India.

“Against the current backdrop of sustained foreign investor selling, elevated global yields and capital moving towards competing markets, revisiting LTCG taxation may be timely,” said Sawhney.

“A NIL tax rate on long-term capital gains, linked to a relatively longer holding period, could reward patient capital, encourage investors to remain invested in India and strengthen India's relative capital market attractiveness. It would also reduce foreign investors' dependence on treaty-based exemptions and the resulting uncertainty over treaty eligibility.”

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'Triple Taxation'

Shashank Udupa, founder of Vayu Capital, went a step further, calling for the removal of what he described as triple taxation on the stock market.

“I think it's high time that we reduce or remove the triple taxation on the stock market. With LTCG STT and STCG, it would be very difficult for FPIs to secure a good return on investment while exiting their funds," he said.

A reduction in LTCG tax, an increase in the exemption limit, or a change in STT could improve returns for some investors or lower the cost of trading, depending on the measure introduced.