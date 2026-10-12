Kirori Mal College, Amitabh Bachchan And The Auditorium That Shaped His Theatre Journey

Delhi University: A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati featured Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University, allowing host Amitabh Bachchan to revisit his years at the institution. Bachchan graduated from KMC with a BSc degree in 1962, and the college has long been associated with his early exposure to theatre and acting.

A KMC delegation led by Principal Dinesh Khattar met Bachchan on the KBC sets ahead of his birthday. During the interaction, the principal formally invited him to inaugurate the renovated Frank Thakurdas Memorial Auditorium, while Bachchan recalled his college days and Thakurdas's influence on his career. The KBC segment showed the college campus and hostel, evoking memories for Bachchan. Also present on the hot seat, actress Madhuri Dixit said that we are all fans of Bachchan's "cult acting" and "iconic dialogues".

In the clips circulated online and shared by several social media pages of the college, Professor Keval Arora traced the college journey of Bachchan, stating that as one enters the college premises, they are told that it is Amitabh Bachchan's college. Giving a tour of the Kirori Mal College hostel, he further noted that a few things have never changed, for example, the newspaper stands in front of the hostel mess, tied with a lock.

Students mentioned that it is a privilege to learn acting from the same place where Bachchan learned and started his journey. Ganesh Seth, an alumnus of the institute, recalled that Bachchan once went to him and told that he wanted to act. Seth advised him to meet Frank Thakurdas. Thakurdas, who had little knowledge of Hindi plays, talked to Professor Bhalla of St Stephens College, Delhi University, and translated and adapted Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' in Hindi. The college presented the play, and Bachchan was given the lead role.

Arora also recalled Bachchan's BSc journey, showing the science block of the college and its corridors that reminded them of the bollywood star.

Professor Arora also shared a glimpse of Bachchan's hostel room, "Room Number 65" in the video clip.

For KMC, the moment was more than celebrity nostalgia. The college's Frank Thakurdas Memorial Auditorium is closely tied to Bachchan's theatrical beginnings. The college mentioned in a social media post online that Bachchan extended his support towards the renovation of the Frank Thakurdas Memorial Auditorium.

The auditorium has hosted early performances by several prominent alumni, including Bachchan, actor Satish Kaushik, and filmmakers Kabir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya. It later underwent renovation, with Bachchan and other alumni supporting efforts to restore the historic theatre space.

The actor noted that the clip reminded him of his college days, recalling his plays and acting journey. Bachchan also noted that several passed out students have contributed in the remaking of the Frank Thakurdas stage, and the reopening is happening soon.