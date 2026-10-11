CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Psychology Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, Question Type

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 board exam timetable 2027 soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the board will conduct the Class 12th examination in the months of February/March/April 2027.

For Class 12 students choosing the Psychology paper, it is important to understand the syllabus thoroughly to score well in the board exam. The CBSE Class 12 Psychology sample question paper 2027 will help students understand the exam pattern, question type, and marking scheme of the Class 12th Psychology paper.

For the Last examination cycle, the board conducted the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam on March 5, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper Download

The board has released the CBSE 12th sample papers for the academic session 2026-27 on its official website. Students can download the CBSE 2027 Class 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper from the link given below.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper 2026-27 | Download PDF

The official sample paper will give an idea about the type of questions, question pattern, and marking scheme.

CBSE 2027 Class 12 Psychology Question Types

The CBSE board noted that Psychology is introduced as an elective subject at the higher secondary level in school education. As a field, Psychology focuses on understanding human experiences, behaviours, and mental processes within a specific social, cultural, and historical context, as per the official syllabus. Students must also understand the course structure and marks distribution as per the prescribed syllabus.

The CBSE Class 12 Psychology theory paper is of 70 marks. The questions based on 'remembering and understanding' comprises 50% (that is, 35 marks). The weightage of competencies based on applying, that is, solving problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques, and rules in a different way, is 35% (25 marks).

Students must also note that questions on examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes; making inferences, and finding evidence to support generalisations; presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, and other such analytical questions comprise 15% (10 marks) of the overall question paper.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Revision Tips

In the final months before the exam, students should give more importance to revision and practice. Given below are some quick revision tips for the CBSE Class 12 Psychology students.

Solve PYQs and sample question papers

Focus on application, not just definitions

Prioritise high-weightage topics

Make notes for quick revision

Prepare yourself for case-based questions

Revise definitions, differences and key theories

Use active recall techniques

Revise disorders and therapies thoroughly

Students are advised to write their answers in clear points and use diagrams wherever possible.

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Regular practice and solving previous year questions can help a candidate excel in the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam.