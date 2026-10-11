"Stay Indoors": Advisory Issued After Houthi Strike Kills Indian In Saudi

The Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals after an Indian man, who was injured in the missile attack on Saturday at the airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, died on Sunday.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the advisory read.

Saturday's attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was the latest of several in the past week targeting the airport. 13 people were killed, and over 300 were injured in the attack.

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The Indian Embassy confirmed the Indian national's death, adding that it is in touch with the family of the victim and will provide it with support in sending the body home.

"Update regarding the Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi identified the man as Mohammad Yousuf Ali and said the victim's family members had also been injured in the attack.

"It's been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack...His son is undergoing knee surgery, another son is in the hospital, and 3 of his toes have been cut off. His daughter and wife are safe. His aunt (chachi) was with them, and suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger. I am in touch with Yousuf's brother-in-law in Riyadh," he said.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese were killed in the attack along with the Indian national.