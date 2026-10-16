Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Wife For Dating Colleague, Tries To Go To India

A 31-year-old Indian-origin man in Chicago, United States, stabbed his estranged wife to death after she began dating one of their former colleagues and refused to reconcile with him.

The incident took place in August this year - nearly three months after the accused, Ankur Patel, and his 32-year-old wife - who have a daughter together - had separated, following which she had moved out of their Wisconsin home in May. According to reports, the woman had briefly moved back with Patel after their separation due to pressure from family members but left again soon, following which she began dating another man and moved to Louisiana. She had allowed their daughter to remain with Patel.

However, officials said that Patel subsequently began threatening to kill both his estranged wife and her new partner, and also did not allow her to speak to their daughter - leading to frequent fights.

Around two weeks before the crime, Patel reportedly moved in with his relatives in Chicago and sent his daughter to live with his parents in India without informing his wife.

Patel then reportedly invited his wife to Chicago to meet their daughter.

Unaware of the child's departure to India, the woman and her new partner drove to Chicago. Upon arrival, her partner waited outside the building while she went to Patel's apartment. However, to her shock, her daughter was not in the house. Instead, Patel expressed his desire to reconcile - which she refused, and told him that she would remain with her new partner.

Angered by this, Patel reportedly stabbed his wife in the neck.

In the meantime, the woman's partner began repeatedly messaging her. But when she did not return, he called the police, the local media reported, adding that officers went to the building to find Patel and the woman but left after her partner could not identify the apartment she went to.

The crime came to light when Patel's friends - whom he was supposed to meet that night - went to his apartment as he failed to appear. To their shock, they found his wife dead near a washing machine and Patel missing.

Local media reported that the woman's autopsy found multiple defensive wounds.

According to reports, Patel rushed to the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago after the killing in an attempt to flee to India, but he could not purchase the ticket as the counter was closed. He then reportedly checked into a nearby hotel and allegedly disposed of the weapon - a knife - he used to murder his wife.

Patel reportedly went to a Target store and bought new clothes.

The next day, he bought a flight ticket to India. However, the police arrested him before he could board the plane.

During questioning, Patel revealed that he did not intend to kill his wife but "finished her" after she told him she wanted to stay with her new partner.

Patel has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.