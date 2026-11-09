Delhi-NCR Chokes On Diwali Night As Smoke Engulfs City, AQI Nears 400

As the nation celebrates Diwali, a thick blanket of smoke has engulfed the Delhi-NCR region. This blanket of smoke has triggered low-visibility conditions in various regions, raising fresh concerns over air quality levels. Over the past couple of days, conversation in Delhi has centred largely around the AQI and the government's policies to curb it.

In the run-up to Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The commission, in its order, stated that the action was taken as a “pre-emptive” measure as predictions of the air quality dipping emerged ahead of the festival.

Where Does the AQI Stand on Diwali?

As per data provided by the CPCB on the Sameer app, the overall AQI of Delhi as of 11:05 PM on November 8, 2026, stood at 373 in the “very poor” category. The average AQI of Noida, at the same time, was recorded at 319 in the “very poor” category, while the AQI at Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad stood at 360, 280, and 297, respectively. Several areas in the national capital like Alipur, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, and Vivek Vihar, among others, recorded an AQI above 400 in the “severe” category.

This data comes as notifications by the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi predicted that air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category from November 9 for a few days.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'. Delhi's air is expected to plunge into the ‘severe' category post Diwali.

Implementation Concerns

As government data on pollution trickles in, questions are also being raised about the authenticity of the data and the implementation of pollution control norms. Activists and environmentalists have raised alarms, arguing that despite several restrictions in place, rules are being flouted.

Speaking to NDTV, environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari, who has been working on the issue for years, argued that the policies in place had fundamental flaws.

Questioning the authenticity of the data provided by the government, Kandhari argued that the data does not do justice to the situation unfolding on the ground. Kandhari explains, “What makes the situation particularly alarming is that citizens are not merely relying on government dashboards to understand the air they breathe. Many citizens own independent AQI monitors and have been recording pollution levels every single day, at exactly the same time, for years as part of their advocacy. These consistent, like-for-like comparisons are an eye-opener. The readings, the visible blanket of smoke, and the continuous sound of firecrackers tell a story that cannot simply be dismissed.”

Kandhari adds, “While the Sameer app may show an AQI hovering around 400, what citizens are witnessing and measuring on the ground raises serious questions about the actual pollution burden. A citywide average cannot capture the reality of every neighbourhood.”

Criticising the policy regarding firecrackers, Kandhari questioned, “What is the point of announcing restricted windows for bursting crackers when violations continue unchecked? We cannot keep normalising toxic air, particularly when our children's lungs and developing brains are paying the price. Citizens are measuring what governments seem reluctant to confront. We need transparent, credible air quality data, not imaginary numbers that offer reassurance while people are struggling to breathe.”

Elucidating her argument with a case, Kandhari alleged that at least 11 monitoring stations experienced data gaps on November 6. “There were 22 missing hourly PM2.5 readings and 27 missing PM10 readings. IIT Delhi, Nangloi, and NSIT Dwarka experienced significant outages, including during evening hours.”

As criticisms from experts come in, one thing is evident: while the data may be debatable and the restrictions may be in place, the situation on the ground is undeniable. Poor AQI and visibility paint a picture that is hard for officials to deny. This raises questions about the recurring nature of the environmental crisis in the winter season, as well as on the efficiency of pollution control measures and the factors that contribute to it.