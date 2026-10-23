Indian-Origin Man Murders Wife In US, Tells Cops ICE Agents "Kidnapped" Her

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man, who initially claimed that his wife was "kidnapped" by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in California, has now been arrested for her murder.

The woman, Jasmine Gill from India, was last seen at her Sacramento residence on September 30. Four days later, her cousin reported the 30-year-old missing.

During the initial investigation, her husband, Gurinder Gill, claimed that the agents from the ICE -- the US agency which can detain non-citizens over suspected immigration violations -- had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence. The detectives then contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence.

"As the investigation progressed, the detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements about his wife's disappearance. Detectives learned that Jasmine and Gurinder were engaged in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on October 16.

On October 1, burned human remains were discovered in El Dorado County. It was later confirmed that the remains were those of Jasmine.

Based on their investigation, the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder for murder and arrested him on October 14.

He is now lodged in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.

The ICE, which has faced backlash for aggressive and often violent tactics, called Gurinder a "deranged man".

"These maniacs will attempt to scapegoat the brave men and women of ICE, who work around the clock to remove dangerous criminals, meanwhile they themselves commit criminal acts," the agency posted on X.

'Bring Jasmine's Body Home'

Jasmine's family described her as a "devoted daughter, a loving sister, a caring nurse, and a mother to an 8-month-old baby boy who needed her more than anything".

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing Jasmine in such a devastating and unimaginable way. At just 30 years old, she had so much life left to live," her family members said on a GoFundMe page set up to bring her body back to India.

Photo Credit: gofundme.com

"Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story is that she was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby. She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect," the page read.

Photo Credit: gofundme.com

According to the page, Jasmine lost her father at a young age, and her mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, who also worked as a nurse in India, raised her and her brother alone.

"My daughter was subjected to a lot of cruelty," Kaur said in a video.

"I request that her body be sent here," she said.