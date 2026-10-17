Video: Sleeping Driver Using Tesla's Self-Driving Mode Crashes Into Police Car

A Tesla operating in Full Self-Driving mode crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle, seriously injuring two officers who were inside. The driver reportedly told police he had fallen asleep while the car was moving along the highway.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday, October 13, on Interstate 80 near Fairfield, California. Officers were investigating an earlier fatal crash when the Tesla drove into a closed section of the highway and hit their patrol vehicle.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), several lanes had been closed, with warning flares, traffic cones and flashing emergency lights marking the area. However, the Tesla continued into the restricted section and struck the patrol car from behind.

Dashcam footage released by the CHP shows the Tesla approaching at speed before crashing into the police vehicle. Two officers were inside the car and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

The Tesla driver, a 22-year-old man from Sacramento, reportedly suffered no injuries. Investigators said he told officers that he had been asleep while using the vehicle's Full Self-Driving feature.

The incident has raised fresh questions about the safety of advanced driving technology and the risks of drivers relying too heavily on automated systems.

Despite its name, Tesla's Full Self-Driving system does not make its vehicles fully autonomous. It is a driver-assistance system that requires drivers to remain alert, monitor the road and be ready to take control of the vehicle at any time.

The CHP stressed that drivers remain responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles, even when using advanced driving features. The investigation into the crash is continuing.