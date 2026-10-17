A Raipur Show Can Be More Profitable Than One In Europe: Anubhav Singh Bassi

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi says he understands why many stand-up comics are locking their videos behind a membership, but he would prefer to keep his YouTube videos free for all.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Bassi said, "I think it's a personal choice... If a comic pays for everything alone, a members-only model helps recover at least some of that money. I think it's fair."

However, his approach is different. "For me, YouTube has always been a way to reach more people. A lot of people discovered my comedy through YouTube, and many of them later came to my live shows. So, I've preferred keeping my videos free for everyone."

His remarks are particularly significant as there has been internet chatter around India's Got Latent, a popular show headlined by comedian Samay Raina, going behind the paywall on YouTube.

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How Comedians Make Money Today

Bassi says live shows, digital content and brand deals all matter. But he spends most of his time on stage, and that is the part he enjoys the most. YouTube, he said, has given him a much bigger audience. Brand tie-ups are also part of the mix. He tries to work only with brands where he can stay true to his own style.

The art form is changing, Bassi noted, and new avenues are opening up. How a comedian earns is up to the artist. However, he added that he does not think much about the business side. "My main focus is still writing material and performing."

Asked if online turns into ticket sales, Bassi says it can. "A comic usually puts out a video to build an audience for upcoming shows. Since he does not release content very often, viewers who like a video often want to see him live," he told NDTV.

A joke goes through a long journey before it reaches the audience, Bassi explained. Stand-up is a live art form, and it feels different in a hall. Sitting with friends and hundreds of strangers, all laughing together, turns a comedy show into something bigger. "It becomes something everyone can do together," he said. That, in his view, can only be felt at a live show.

Asked to name his three favourite comedians, Bassi picked Abhishek Upmanyu, Manik Mahna and Sumit Anand.

A 100 Million-View Moment

Notably, one of Bassi's videos has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Bassi uploaded "Cheating" in 2019. He only hoped it would reach 5 million views and help him sell a few tickets. "I never imagined it would reach 100 million," he said. "Even now, it is hard for me to believe that a video from seven years ago still gets so much love."

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Meanwhile, the internet has changed where comics perform. Earlier, most shows were held in the metros. Now, audiences in smaller cities are showing up in large numbers. Bassi said 20-25 per cent of his ticket sales now come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The response in some places has surprised him. The turnout and the economics can be so strong, he said, that "a show in Raipur can sometimes be more profitable than one in a European city".