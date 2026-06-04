Tom Holland Finally Reveals Why He Has Never Hosted <i>Saturday Night Live</i>

Tom Holland is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and despite his ever-growing popularity, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star never hosted a single episode of Saturday Night Live. During an interview, the actor addressed the question and opened up about why he is not planning to host the comedy show anytime soon.

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the 30-year-old star revealed that he has been asked “a few times” to host the NBC sketch comedy show but never plans on hosting.

Tom Holland On Refusing To Host SNL

Sharing the reason, the actor stated he is “so petrified” of having to read lines from cue cards due to his dyslexia. “I'm heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why, and I'd love to talk to you today about it, actually,” Tom said, adding, “I'm just so petrified at the concept of, like, trying to read something and they change.”

While Amy speculated that many other dyslexics may have hosted the show during its 51-season run, Tom explained, “It's just that, for me, I can read fine. But when I have to read out loud, it just becomes a kind of… it's like a mental block, and I can freeze.” The Marvel star further shared, “So, for me, my worst day at work is the read-through. At the read-through, I will really try and highlight everything and learn my lines ahead of time so that I'm more skimming it than I am reading.”

Showing his gratitude to the showrunners of SNL, Tom said, “I've been really lucky that they've asked me a few times to do it, and the truth is that I'm actually just really scared at the prospect—I love the show, and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way. It's just that thing of the cue cards.”

Tom Holland's Upcoming Projects

Tom Holland has an interesting lineup of films coming up next. He is all set to appear in Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy action drama The Odyssey. He will be starring in the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus. Additionally, Tom will also appear in the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the MCU Spider-Man film series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.