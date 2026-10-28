Cheesesteak, Pepsi: Florida Man's Unusual Demand For Murder Confession

A Florida man on trial for murder in the US has made an unusual offer in court in exchange for a guilty confession. Robert Kessler, 74, told a Hillsborough Circuit Judge that he would plead guilty if he could get a "Philly cheesesteak", "fries, and a Pepsi".

Kessler is accused of killing 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts, who had been staying at his Tampa-area home in 2021. He faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, according to a WFLA report.

The unusual incident happened earlier this week, when Kessler, who has reportedly turned blind now, appeared before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian for jury selection in his murder trial. Before the jury selection began, the judge told him he could enter a plea deal and get "life in prison and be done with it."

The Video

In a clip of the proceeding circulating on social media, Kessler, who was representing himself, can be seen debating the possibility for a few seconds before he says, "I'll do that for a Philly cheesesteak."

After a pause, he added, "And an order of fries and a Pepsi," the Court TV video showed.

The preposition appeared to shock the judge, who told him to confirm his demand. To this, Kessler said, "A Philly cheesesteak with onions on it and mayonnaise and fries and 20 oz. of peppers."

He went on to say that a meal deal would save taxpayers' money by avoiding a full trial.

The judge, however, turned down his demand. "I can't obviously give food to people to enter a plea," Nazaretian said.

"That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can't guarantee what it would be."

Later, according to a report by People, Kessler said the deal was off and asked the judge to proceed with jury selection.

"[I] don't want to open plea...Just pick the jury. I want this cheese sandwich. If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it, but I'm not going to get it," he said.

The case

Dismembered remains of Crone-Overholt were discovered by McKay Bay fishermen in November 2021, according to a People report.

Before her disappearance, she had been staying with Kessler and his daughter in his Tampa-area home after meeting at a McDonald's.

According to a court affidavit, at least three witnesses have alleged they saw a man matching Kessler's description throwing trash bags into the bay around the time Crone-Overholt was killed.

Kessler's daughter, 8 years old at the time, also told authorities that he had seen the two arguing before Crone-Overholt went missing and that she had asked him for $200 for her to leave.