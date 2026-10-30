3 Killed As 2 Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Oregon Airport In US

Two helicopters collided and crashed into a farm field Thursday near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, killing all three people on board and forcing the closure of a key highway, authorities said.

The crash killed 22-year-old Maddie Aasbo, a Texas flight instructor, 38-year-old Tyler Sturdevant, a pilot from Oregon, and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose name has not been released, Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott said during a news conference.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 pm following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport, according to the sheriff's office. By Thursday evening, officials were continuing their recovery efforts.

Photos posted by the sheriff's department show a green helicopter smashed upside down in a field, while a red helicopter lies crumpled and in pieces.

One of the aircraft came from the aviation school Jerry Trimble Helicopters, which is located at the airport.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event," the school said in a statement posted on social media.

The school, which offers everything from demo flights for first-time flyers to advanced training, said it is cooperating with law enforcement along with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to secure the site and determine the cause of the collision.

The FAA said the collision was between a Robinson R22 and an Airbus H125.

Two people were on board the Robinson and the Airbus was carrying just the pilot, according to the sheriff.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 233 is closed 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) west of Dayton because of the crash. There was no estimate for reopening.

Local roads were also closed. The sheriff's office urged the public to stay clear of the area.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

The R22 is a two-seat aircraft and the H125 can carry up to six passengers, depending on the configuration.

McMinnville, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) southwest of Portland, is home to about 34,000 people.

The small airport situated on 650 acres (263 hectares) has two paved runways and remained open Thursday, according to its website. It's partially bordered by homes and near the North American Aerospace Museum.

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