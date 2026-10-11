Indian Man Among 13 Killed In Missile Strike On Saudi Arabia Airport

An Indian man, who was injured in the missile attack on Saturday at the airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, died on Sunday.

His death has taken the death count to 13. Over 300 people were injured. A Saudi-led coalition has blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the onslaught.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed the Indian national's death. It said it is in touch with the family of the victim and will provide it with support in sending the body home.

"Update regarding the Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X that the person who died is Mohammad Yousuf Ali. He said the victim's family members had also been injured in the attack.

Also read: "Unacceptable": India On Missile Attack On Riyadh Airport That Killed 12

"It's been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack...His son is undergoing knee surgery, another son is in the hospital, and 3 of his toes have been cut off. His daughter and wife are safe. His aunt (chachi) was with them, and suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger. I am in touch with Yousuf's brother-in-law in Riyadh," he said, adding that the family is from Hyderabad, Telangana.

The missile struck the King Khalid International Airport complex, housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights.

New Delhi on Saturday condemned the missile strike on the international airport, saying such repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are "completely unacceptable".

Also read: 12 Killed, Over 300 Injured In Missile Attack On Saudi's Riyadh Airport

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The attack on Saturday was the deadliest in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war.

The Saudi statement said the victims included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.