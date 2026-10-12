Thousands Gather In Central Delhi For INDIA Bloc's March To Supreme Court

Thousands of people gathered in central Delhi on Monday as opposition leaders prepared to march to the Supreme Court to challenge Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The stretch between Connaught Place and Mandi House was packed with protesters, while security was tightened across the national capital. Opposition leaders converged near the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction for the march, organised under the banner of the INDIA opposition alliance and named "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy".

The protest marks an escalation in the opposition's campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling on Kumar to resign from his position. The opposition has said it intends to submit a petition to the Supreme Court on Monday, following an earlier communication with the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

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Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said the opposition's fight would continue until the Election Commission's leadership changed, the Constitution was upheld and the electoral system was overhauled.

"Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said, addressing the chief election commissioner.

He also claimed that Kumar was under pressure because of the allegations, saying, "We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly, 'you will not survive as CEC'."

The Leader of Opposition urged citizens across political affiliations to support the march, arguing that the dispute concerned the future of democracy rather than the interests of any individual party or politician. In a message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA alliance had previously written to the Chief Justice of India, who had directed it to file a petition.

"We had written a letter to the CJI. He directed us to file a petition. Now, leaders of the INDIA alliance will march to the Supreme Court against 'vote theft' and file the petition," he said.