INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE News Updates: The Congress-led Opposition has called a protest march today to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav are among INDIA bloc leaders who are expected to take part in the march, dubbed "Chalo Dilli" by Congress.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, however, has refused to meet the Opposition parties, asking them to file a petition instead. Sources said that in his reply to the meeting request, he said the issues they plan to raise are already sub judice, being heard in the Supreme Court.

The march is part of a series of protests being held by the Opposition as well as the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand the resignation of Kumar over alleged illegalities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, among other issues.

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