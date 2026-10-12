INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE News Updates: The Congress-led Opposition has called a protest march today to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav are among INDIA bloc leaders who are expected to take part in the march, dubbed "Chalo Dilli" by Congress.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, however, has refused to meet the Opposition parties, asking them to file a petition instead. Sources said that in his reply to the meeting request, he said the issues they plan to raise are already sub judice, being heard in the Supreme Court.
The march is part of a series of protests being held by the Opposition as well as the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand the resignation of Kumar over alleged illegalities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, among other issues.
INDIA Bloc Protest, March To Supreme Court: Delhi Metro, Road Diversions, Traffic Advisory LIVE Updates
Jantar Mantar No Longer A Protest Venue, Delhi Gets 3 New Designated Sites
Three new locations have been finalised as designated sites for protest and sit-ins in Delhi based on recommendations of a committee under the Union Home Ministry.
The three new places are Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground.
Jantar Mantar in the high-security central Delhi area, which so far had served as a designated protest site, can no longer be used for protests.
Rahul Gandhi Claims 200 Central Officers In "Touch With Him"
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that 200 officers of the central government are "in touch with him".
"They are passing on information to us," he told reporters.
Delhi Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's "Chalo Supreme Court" Call Against Poll Body Officer
Rahul Gandhi has urged every citizen to join the "chalo Supreme Court" march against top poll body officer today.
"You Will Not Survive As CEC": Rahul Gandhi To Top Poll Body Officer Gyanesh Kumar
Rahul Gandhi said he knows that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is "unable to sleep at night".
"I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC'," he said at the press conference.
Delhi Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Questions Heavy Police Deployment In Delhi
"The government is making a mistake by heavy deployment of police. We want to show people it is protecting the CEC," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Delhi.
Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Press Conference Before Supreme Court March
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is currently addressing a press conference in Delhi before the INDIA bloc's proposed march to the Supreme Court.
"Question is why is Delhi jailed and people are being stopped from reaching Delhi. The capital has been turned into fortress," he said, referring to the heightened security in Delhi.
Delhi Protest LIVE: Metro Curbs In Delhi Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's March
The Delhi Metro has shut entry and exit at six metro stations till 4 pm due to "security" reasons. The fresh directive from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came two days after the authorities shut down 45 metro stations in view of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.
The stations that will remain closed today till 4 pm are:
1. Patel Chowk
2. Janpath
3. Rajiv Chowk
4. Mandi House
5. Central Secretariat
6. Barakhamba Road
Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026
Chief Justice Surya Kant Says No To Meeting With INDIA Bloc Leaders
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has refused to meet the Congress-led INDIA bloc of Opposition parties, asking them to file a petition instead, ahead of their planned march to the Supreme Court to hand over a memorandum to the CJI over alleged electoral fraud.
Sources said that in his reply to the meeting request, the CJI said the issues they plan to raise are already sub judice, being heard in the Supreme Court.
The court has no authority to meet a delegation of any political party at the administrative level in this way, and its power is in fact to hear the petition and give a verdict, the CJI is learnt to have said. He also said the doors of the Supreme Court, as the top judicial body, are "open 24 hours a day for all", and it is "committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen".
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc To March To Supreme Court To Seek Top Poll Body Officer's Resignation
The Opposition has called a protest march today to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav are among INDIA bloc leaders who are expected to take part in the march, dubbed "Chalo Dilli" by Congress.