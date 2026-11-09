Mamata Banerjee Gets Delhi Police Notice To Record Statement In 2013 Case

Delhi Police has issued a fresh notice to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to record her statement as a 'victim' in a 2013 case related to a protest by SFI and CPI(M) supporters during her visit to the national capital, officials said on Monday.

A team of Delhi Police is currently in Kolkata to facilitate the process, and Banerjee's statement will be recorded by the Parliament Street police station, police sources said.

The notice has been issued to Banerjee in her capacity as a victim in the case, and not as an accused, they clarified.

The case pertains to an incident in April 2013, when Banerjee, who was then the West Bengal chief minister, visited the former Planning Commission headquarters in Delhi for an official meeting.

During her visit, SFI and CPI(M) supporters allegedly raised slogans against her, leading to a fight with the members of her delegation.

A police complaint was registered at the Parliament Street police station on a complaint filed by an officer from the West Bengal Resident Commissioner's office, who reported the incident involving the protesters and Banerjee's delegation.

Police had earlier made two attempts to record the statements of the witnesses in the case. Although the notices were received, the statements could not be recorded, the sources said.

Fresh notices have now been issued to the concerned persons, including Banerjee, to record their statements and grievances.

Police have asked them to remain available at a place of their choice for the recording of their statements, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)