1.48 Billion And Counting: Delhi Billboard Showing India's Population Goes Viral

A giant digital billboard near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in South Delhi has caught social media attention for displaying India's rapidly growing population. The counter shows the country's population has crossed 1.48 billion, putting it well ahead of China. India's neighbour, meanwhile, has seen its population shrink by 3.39 million to 1.404 billion, amid a continued decline in household sizes.

Videos of the billboard show the numbers ticking upwards every second, prompting users to compare it with the constantly updating follower counts seen on YouTube. But while the display looks like a live population tracker, it is actually based on demographic projections.

What The Board Shows

The digital display, labelled 'Population Of India', features a rapidly changing numerical counter that appears to track the country's population in real time. In recent viral videos, the figure stands at 1,48,16,00,000, bringing India closer to the 1.5-billion mark.

However, the counter does not track every birth and death as it happens. It functions as a demographic projection clock, using statistical models and United Nations (UN) population estimates rather than real-time nationwide data or an official census count.

Nevertheless, the seemingly endless rise in numbers has amused and alarmed social media users alike.

"One child policy is needed in India for the next 30 years," said one user. "Where is the pollution counter?" asked another.

"The AIIMS population chart is getting scary! The numbers keep rising, and it clearly shows how rapidly India's population is growing. If this trend continues, the pressure on hospitals, education, jobs, and resources could become a serious challenge," one of the comments read.

One user claimed that the board is operated by the National Population Stabilisation Fund to highlight demographic trends and the growing health burden on hospitals such as AIIMS.

The digital population clock had earlier attracted widespread attention in September 2026, when it appeared to show India's population crossing the 1.47-billion mark.

India's Population Growth

India became the world's most populous country in 2023, overtaking China, according to United Nations estimates. Its population continues to grow, even as fertility rates decline in several parts of the country.

READ | Supreme Court Flags India's Falling Fertility Rate: What An Ageing Population Means

Population projections suggest that India could cross the 1.5-billion mark by 2028, although the actual trajectory will depend on changes in fertility, mortality and other demographic factors.